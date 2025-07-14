2025 MLB Draft: Texas high school prep standout Kayson Cunningham drafted 18th overall
Two Texas high school baseball players were selected in the opening three rounds of the MLB Draft, held Sunday night during All-Star Week in Atlanta.
A number of college players with Texas roots also heard their names called on July 13. Rounds 4 to 20 will be held on Monday to wrap up the first-year player draft.
Kayson Cunningham extended a streak for Texas prep players by being taken No. 18 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cunningham, the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, was ranked No. 14 by MLB.com heading into the draft after a standout prep career at Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson High School in San Antonio.
According to Baseball Reference draft data, there has been a Texas high school baseball player taken in the first round every year since 2009.
Cunningham is pledged to play for the Texas Longhorns, but he will have a chance to play pro baseball if he can agree to a contract with the D-Backs. Cunningham hit .509 this spring
On a sidenote, he is the third Texas native to be drafted by the Diamondbacks. In 2021, Dallas Jesuit Prep’s Jordan Lawlar was the No. 6 pick by Arizona. In 2010, Arizona drafted Barret Loux from Texas A&M at No. 6 overall — and he played at Houston Straford High School.
In the third round, the Los Angeles Angels picked Johnny Slawinski from Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Johnson City.
The left-handed hurler was taken No. 79 overall — and was taken one spot lower than where Baseball America ranked him before the draft. The Prep Baseball Report Texas player of the year went 9-1 with a 0.36 ERA and fanned 177 in 74 innings.
The draft also featured many former Texas prep players taken out of college. Here’s a rundown on them as well.
1st round
Cleveland
No. 27 — Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M (Katy Obra D. Tompkins)
2nd round
Milwaukee
No. 59 — J.D. Thompson, LHP, Vanderbilt (Rusk)
Competitive Balance B
Kansas City
No. 71 — Justin Lamkin, LHP, Texas A&M (Corpus Christi Calallen)
Colorado
No. 74 — Max Belyeu, OF, Texas (Aledo)
3rd round
Pittsburgh
No. 82 — Easton Carmichael, C, Oklahoma (Prosper)
Minnesota
No. 88 — James Ellwanger, RHP, Dallas Baptist (Magnolia West)
Chicago Cubs
No. 90 — Dominick Reid, RHP, Abilene Christian (Frisco Lone Star)
New York Yankees
No. 103 — Kaeden Kent, SS, Texas A&M (Austin Lake Travis)
Read our preview story before the draft on who might be drafted on Day 2.
