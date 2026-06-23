Astros vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 23

Look out for the Toronto Blue Jays. They've fought their way back to .500 at 39-39, and are now starting to get healthy. Shane Bieber is set to make his first start of the 2026 season today when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's American League showdown.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Astros +1.5 (-194)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Astros +112

Blue Jays -132

Total

OVER 8.5 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Houston: Peter Lambert, RHP (6-4, 3.23 ERA)

Toronto: Shane Bieber, RHP (First start of season)

Astros vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Space City Home Network

Astros record: 37-43

Blue Jays record: 39-39

Astros vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

As the Blue Jays start to get hot, so does Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He still needs to find the power he had in last year's postseason, but he has 2+ hits in three of his last five games and has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last nine. Let's bet on him to record at least two bases tonight.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

After a rough start to the season, the Blue Jays now rank 14th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Houston's offense hasn't been as good, ranking 19th in that time frame.

The biggest question for today's game is how Bieber will look in his first start of the season, but I have faith in him. He had a 3.57 ERA and a 1.017 WHIP in seven regular-season starts for the Jays last season.

Let's continue to invest in the Jays as they start to look more like the team that made a World Series run last year.

Pick: Blue Jays -132 via FanDuel

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