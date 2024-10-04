High School

Atascocita vs. Summer Creek: Live score, updates of Texas high school football clash (10/4/2024)

Follow live as Tory Blaylock, nationally ranked Eagles take on undefeated No. 8 Summer Creek in ranked Houston area Week 6 showdown

Andy Buhler

Summer Creek lost to DeSoto in the 6A Division II state championship in 2023.
Nationally ranked Atascocita hits the road to take on Summer Creek in a Top-10 Texas high school football showdown in Week 6 on Friday night.

PREGAME: ATASCOCITA VS. SUMMER CREEK

About No. 5 Atascocita (4-0)

The Eagles are undefeated coming off of a blowout win over King to start district play in Week 5. Their signature win came at nationally ranked Westlake, the Austin power's first home loss since 2016, in Week 3.

Cardae Mack is a three-star running back-converted quarterback who has stepped under center seamlessly, flashing a strong command of read options and a reliable deep ball. Tory Blaylock, four-star Oklahoma-committed running back, is on a tear in the early season.

Atascocita is ranked No. 16 in the nation.

About No. 8 Summer Creek (4-0)

The defending 6A Division II defending state runners up have destroyed its competition, outscoring opponents by a collective 215-0 through four games.

More Texas high school football Week 6:

Andy Buhler
