4-star Texas Longhorns commit hurdles defender in dazzling 5-touchdown day
A 4-star Texas Longhorns football tight end commit is turning heads under center early in the 2024 Texas high school football season.
Nick Townsend has been playing quarterback for Houston Dekaney High School for his senior season out of necessity, which has offered a unique glimpse into the 6-foot-3, 210-pound tight end/edge rusher's wide-ranging athleticism.
On Saturday, he rushed for four touchdowns and threw for a fifth in a 55-0 drubbing of Aldine on the road to give Dekaney (1-3) its first win of the season.
An incredibly versatile, big-bodied athlete, Townsend is the nation's No. 3 tight end and No. 20 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247 Sports, and a coveted member of the Longhorns' 2025 class, which ranks in the top 5 nationally.
It's not uncommon for elite athletes to play out-of-position in high school. Townsend is a shining example.
Perhaps his most head-turning highlight came with Dekaney nursing a 27-0 lead in the third quarter.
He took a shotgun snap, rolled left, beat the defensive end around the edge, hurdled another defender, split two more and beat another down the sideline for a 13-yard touchdown run.
One of the top tight ends in Texas, Townsend committed to Texas in June over Alabama and Texas A&M after a dominant junior high school season.
He caught 18 passes for 431 yards and seven touchdowns at tight end and accrued 52 solo tackles, eight sacks and three fumble recoveries as an edge rusher for Dekaney in 2023.
A full replay of Townsend's dominant day is available for replay on the NFHS Network. Dekaney is back in action on Friday against Westfield at home at 7 p.m.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx