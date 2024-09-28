5-star Alabama commit throws 6 TDs in Texas high school football game
Four games into his senior high school football season, Keelon Russell surpassed the 1,000-yard passing mark in style.
The 5-star Alabama commit helped Duncanville open Texas high school football district play in utter dominant fashion, tossing six touchdowns to lead the nationally ranked Panthers to a 63-14 win over Skyline on Friday night.
Russell entered the Week 5 matchup coming off of a performance in which he hit 18 of 23 targets for 351 yards and six touchdowns and
Waxahachie scored the first touchdown to take a 7-0 lead, but the Panthers quickly responded when Russell hit track star Ayson Theus, who hauled 64 yards for a touchdown and the Panthers were off from there.
Russell had amassed more than 200 passing yards by the early second quarter, and hit Zachery Turner for a 15-yard scoring strike to reclaim a 21-14 lead with 7:00 left in the first half.
The pair connected again for a 13-yard touchdown to cap a four-play, 74-yard drive to send the Panthers into the half up 35-14.
Russell hit Theus for two more touchdown passes early in the third quarter — the second a 30-yard connection — and he hit Turner on a corner route late in the third to give Duncanville a 56-14 lead.
Duncanville is the No. 4 ranked team in the country and the No. 1 team in Texas.
