Atascocita vs. Westlake football: How to watch live stream online (9/13/2024)
One of the country's top teams will put its national ranking to the test against an instate foe on Friday when Austin Westlake and Atascocita clash in a Texas high school football battle.
Westlake is No. 11 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, but the Chaparrals are No. 4 in the Top 25 Texas high school football rankings with No. 6 Atascocita on their heels.
You can watch Atascocita vs. Austin Westlake football live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Atascocita vs. Westlake football live stream
What: Nationally-ranked Westlake hosts Atascocita in a showdown of Texas high school football powers
When: 7:30 p.m. Central Time on Friday, September 13
Where: Ebbie Neptune Field at Chaparral Stadium | Austin, Texas
Austin Westlake Chaparrals
Westlake followed up its season-opening 35-14 win over Prosper with a 63-7 beatdown of San Benito last week.
Quarterback Jax LeFevre threw three early touchdowns to help them build a 35-7 halftime advantage, and linebacker Elliott Schaper shined on defense with 10 tackles, three for loss, and a sack.
Atascocita Eagles
With three-star running back Cardae Mack under center, the Eagles handled their business with a 41-27 win on the road against Katy last week.
The versatile Mack threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 119 yards and an additional score.
