Austin vs. Austin Westlake football: Live score updates (10/10/2024)
One of the top high school football teams in the nation is back in action on Thursday night as Austin Westlake travels across town to take on the Austin Maroons.
The 4-1 Chaparrals are ranked No. 6 in the Texas high school football rankings and No. 17 in the National Top 25 rankings after winning their last two games by a combined score of 111-16.
The Maroons sit at 3-3 following a 49-7 loss to Dripping Springs last week.
LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
PREGAME
The Chaparrals began the season just outside of the national rankings but broke in at No. 25 in the beginning of September following a dominant win over Prosper that saw quarterback Rees Wise throw four touchdown passes to help them erase a 14-13 halftime deficit.
Their lone loss this season was to Atascocita, which is currently ranked No. 5 in Texas and No. 15 nationally.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.