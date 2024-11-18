Bastrop’s Ramonz Adams, Mansfield’s Zavyn Jenkins voted Texas Football Players of the Week (11/10/2024)
Congratulations to Bastrop senior Ramonz Adams and Mansfield senior Zavyn Jenkins for being voted Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, for Nov. 7-9.
Adams, a wide receiver, caught six passes for 150 yards as Bastrop stunned Liberty, 35-31. Adams is committed to Washington.
Jenkins, a cornerback, had a 57-yard pick-six in a 49-34 win over Weatherford.
Adams received 44.66 percent of the vote, beating our Midland Legacy’s JP Reyes, who finished with 38.95 percent.
The offensive poll received nearly 60,000 votes.
Jenkins earned 33.45 percent of the vote to edge out Haltom’s Damien Wayne (22.22 percent), West Plains’ Kane White-Tinsley (15.49 percent) and Waxahachie’s Jacob Ervin (14.26 percent).
The defensive poll received more than 26,000 votes.
Here were the top five voter-getters in each poll:
Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
1. Ramonz Adams, sr., Bastrop
Adams has 43 catches for 775 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Bastrop opened the postseason with a 66-14 rout of Lanier. He received 44.66 percent of the vote.
2. JP Reyes, so., Midland Legacy
Reyes finished 15 of 20 passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns as Midland Legacy blew by Odessa, 75-22. He received 38.95 percent of the vote.
3. Maxim Mingo, jr., Newman Smith
Mingo caught five passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-12 victory over Creekside. He received 12.26 percent of the vote.
4. Talandis Cotton, jr., Clear Lake
Cotton III finished with seven receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown in a 38-21 loss to Clear Falls. He received 1.58 percent of the vote.
5. LaDamion McDowell, sr., Fort Bend Hightower
McDowell, a Cornell commit, scored four touchdowns in a 63-20 victory over Fort Bend Elkins. He received 1.16 percent of the vote.
Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
6. Zavyn Jenkins, sr., Mansfield
The Tigers’ season came to an end last weekend with a 42-7 playoff loss to Trinity. Jenkins received 33.45 percent of the vote.
7. Damien Wayne, jr., Haltom
Wayne recorded a pair of sacks as Haltom downed Sam Houston, 42-8. He received 22.22 percent of the vote.
8. Kane White-Tinsley, jr., West Plains
White-Tinsley intercepted three passes and had eight tackles in a 45-14 win over Hereford. The junior also ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on offense. He received 15.49 percent of the vote.
9. Jacob Ervin, sr., Waxahachie
Ervin tallied three sacks in a 57-0 shutout of Mesquite. He received 14.26 percent of the vote.
10. Owen Whistler, jr., Guyer
Whistler had seven tackles and a blocked punt as Guyer defeated Braswell, 41-20. He received 7.54 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports