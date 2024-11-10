High School

Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/10/2024)

We narrowed down the top offensive performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Bob Lundeberg

Coronado’s Norman Montion.
Coronado’s Norman Montion. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another week of Texas high school football is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 7-9. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, November 17, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email andy@scorebooklive.com.

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

1. Aidan Bourassa, sr., Richardson

Bourassa blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown as Richardson defeated Irving MacArthur, 37-7. 

2. Jayden Bradley, sr., Prosper Rock Hill

Bradley picked off two passes as Prosper Rock Hill clinched a playoff berth for the first time in program history with a 21-14 victory over McKinney. The senior returned his first interception 26 yards to the end zone. 

3. Jeremiah Brinson, sr., Arlington Bowie

Brinson led the way with 10 tackles in a 48-28 win over South Grand Prairie. 

4. Jacob Ervin, sr., Waxahachie

Ervin tallied three sacks in a 57-0 shutout of Mesquite. 

5. Luke Holley, sr., Georgetown

Holley piled up 11 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in a 31-7 victory over Cedar Park. 

6. Zavyn Jenkins, sr., Mansfield

Jenkins had a 57-yard pick-six in a 49-34 win over Weatherford. 

7. Tyson Johnson, so., Longview

Johnson had six tackles (three for loss) and a sack as Longview shut out Royse City, 30-0.

8. Ethan Michalewicz, sr., Wall

Michalewicz paced Wall with 11 tackles in a 57-7 victory over Stanton. 

9. Norman Montion, jr., Coronado

Montion picked off two passes and recorded nine tackles in a 42-28 loss to East Lake. 

10. Canon Olofson, so., Round Rock Westwood

Olofson tallied 11 total tackles in a 34-33 win over Vista Ridge. 

11. Townes Oviedo, sr., Boerne

Oviedo, a nose guard, returned an interception 38 yards to the end zone in a 49-21 rout of Kerrville Tivy. 

12. Ryder Taylor, sr., Graham

Taylor had a pick-six in Graham’s 49-3 win over Eagle Mountain. 

13. Damien Wayne, jr., Haltom

Wayne recorded a pair of sacks as Haltom downed Sam Houston, 42-8.

14. Owen Whistler, jr., Guyer

Whistler had seven tackles and a blocked punt as Guyer defeated Braswell, 41-20. 

15. Kane White-Tinsley, jr., West Plains

West Plains Kane White-Tinsley intercepts a pass.
West Plains Kane White-Tinsley intercepts a pass. / Carter Pirtle/For Amarillo Globe-News / USA TODAY NETWORK

White-Tinsley intercepted three passes and had eight tackles in a 45-14 win over Hereford. The junior also ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on offense. 

16. Julian Williams, sr., Midland

Williams led the way with 14 tackles in a 21-18 victory over Permian. 

17. Ashton Wilson, sr., Cypress Falls

Wilson had four tackles and a 90-yard interception return as Cypress Falls dominated Cypress Ridge, 56-32. It was the senior’s fifth pick of the season and third defensive touchdown. 

— 

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Home/Texas