Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/10/2024)
Another week of Texas high school football is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 7-9. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, November 17, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email andy@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
1. Aidan Bourassa, sr., Richardson
Bourassa blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown as Richardson defeated Irving MacArthur, 37-7.
2. Jayden Bradley, sr., Prosper Rock Hill
Bradley picked off two passes as Prosper Rock Hill clinched a playoff berth for the first time in program history with a 21-14 victory over McKinney. The senior returned his first interception 26 yards to the end zone.
3. Jeremiah Brinson, sr., Arlington Bowie
Brinson led the way with 10 tackles in a 48-28 win over South Grand Prairie.
4. Jacob Ervin, sr., Waxahachie
Ervin tallied three sacks in a 57-0 shutout of Mesquite.
5. Luke Holley, sr., Georgetown
Holley piled up 11 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in a 31-7 victory over Cedar Park.
6. Zavyn Jenkins, sr., Mansfield
Jenkins had a 57-yard pick-six in a 49-34 win over Weatherford.
7. Tyson Johnson, so., Longview
Johnson had six tackles (three for loss) and a sack as Longview shut out Royse City, 30-0.
8. Ethan Michalewicz, sr., Wall
Michalewicz paced Wall with 11 tackles in a 57-7 victory over Stanton.
9. Norman Montion, jr., Coronado
Montion picked off two passes and recorded nine tackles in a 42-28 loss to East Lake.
10. Canon Olofson, so., Round Rock Westwood
Olofson tallied 11 total tackles in a 34-33 win over Vista Ridge.
11. Townes Oviedo, sr., Boerne
Oviedo, a nose guard, returned an interception 38 yards to the end zone in a 49-21 rout of Kerrville Tivy.
12. Ryder Taylor, sr., Graham
Taylor had a pick-six in Graham’s 49-3 win over Eagle Mountain.
13. Damien Wayne, jr., Haltom
Wayne recorded a pair of sacks as Haltom downed Sam Houston, 42-8.
14. Owen Whistler, jr., Guyer
Whistler had seven tackles and a blocked punt as Guyer defeated Braswell, 41-20.
15. Kane White-Tinsley, jr., West Plains
White-Tinsley intercepted three passes and had eight tackles in a 45-14 win over Hereford. The junior also ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on offense.
16. Julian Williams, sr., Midland
Williams led the way with 14 tackles in a 21-18 victory over Permian.
17. Ashton Wilson, sr., Cypress Falls
Wilson had four tackles and a 90-yard interception return as Cypress Falls dominated Cypress Ridge, 56-32. It was the senior’s fifth pick of the season and third defensive touchdown.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports