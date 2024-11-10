High School

Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/10/2024)

We narrowed down the top offensive performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Bob Lundeberg

Bastrop wide receiver Ramonz Adams.
Bastrop wide receiver Ramonz Adams. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another week of Texas high school football is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 7-9. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, November 17, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email andy@scorebooklive.com.

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

1. Ramonz Adams, sr., Bastrop

Adams, a Washington commit, caught six passes for 150 yards as Bastrop stunned Liberty, 35-31. 

2. Grant Bizjack, sr., Byron Nelson

Bizjack threw for 234 yards and scored five total touchdowns in a 56-12 rout of Keller Central. 

3. Darrion Bowers, sr., Arlington Bowie

Bowers had 30 carries for 292 yards in a 48-28 win over South Grand Prairie. 

4. Braxton Bullock, jr., Beckville

Bullock passed for 248 yards and six touchdowns as Beckville blanked Ore City, 66-0. 

5. President Calamaco, jr., Kerrville Tivy

Calamaco caught nine passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 loss to Boerne. 

6. Austin Carlisle, sr., Ridge Point

Carlisle, a Houston commit, completed 17 of 21 passes for 299 yards and six touchdowns as Ridge Point cruised by Fort Bend Austin, 60-22. 

7. Talandis Cotton, jr., Clear Lake

Cotton finished with seven receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown in a 38-21 loss to Clear Falls.

8. Ryan Estrada, jr., El Dorado

El Dorado's Ryan Estrada.
El Dorado's Ryan Estrada. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Estrada had 20 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns as El Dorado hammered Parkland, 68-21. 

9. Steven Galindo, sr., Eastlake

Galindo ran for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 carries in a 42-28 win over Coronado. 

10. Presley Harper, sr., Richardson Pearce

Harper threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns as Richardson Pearce downed Richardson Berkner, 34-21. 

11. John Hebert, jr., Strake Jesuit

Hebert was a workhorse in a 31-7 win over Foster, carrying it 37 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns. 

12. Keenan Jackson, sr., Haltom

Jackson had 22 carries for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 42-8 rout of Sam Houston. 

13. Drew Kates, sr., Richland Royal

Kates threw for 412 yards and scored seven total touchdowns — six passing, one rushing — as Richland Royal downed Azle, 58-28. 

14. LaDamion McDowell, sr., Fort Bend Hightower

McDowell, a Cornell commit, scored four touchdowns in a 63-20 victory over Fort Bend Elkins. 

15. Maxim Mingo, jr., Newman Smith

Mingo caught five passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-12 victory over Creekside. 

16. Javian Osborne, jr., Forney

Osborne ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns as Forney edged Rockwall-Heath, 56-46.

17. Cole Pryor, sr., Reagan

Pryor, an Air Force commit, needed just 13 carries to run for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-13 win over Brandeis. 

18. JP Reyes, so., Midland Legacy

Reyes finished 15 of 20 passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns as Midland Legacy blew by Odessa, 75-22. 

19. Evan Rivera, sr., Chapin

Rivera threw for 269 yards and four touchdowns in a 61-20 win over Hanks.

20. Vudrico Roberson, jr., Haltom

Roberson also had a big night against Sam Houston, running for 160 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries. 

21. Isaiah Robertson, sr., Arlington

Robertson, an SMU commit, compiled 176 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns in a 49-31 victory over Arlington Martin. 

22. Damion Taylor, sr., Montgomery

Taylor had 18 carries for 95 yards and three scores, including a walk-off one-yard TD that lifted Montgomery to a 34-28 win over Nederland.  

23. Miles Teodecki, jr., Vandegrift

Teodecki fired three passing touchdowns in a 35-6 victory over Round Rock. 

24. Braxton Van Cleave, sr., Mansfield

Van Cleave accounted for four total touchdowns in a 49-34 win over Weatherford. The Kentucky baseball commit completed 15 of 17 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns while running for 73 yards and another TD. 

25. Tucker Vogel, jr., Taft

Vogel, a junior quarterback, ran for 329 yards on 23 carries in a 44-10 victory over O’Connor. He also threw a pair of TDs. 

— 

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Home/Texas