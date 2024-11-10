Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/10/2024)
Another week of Texas high school football is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 7-9. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, November 17, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
1. Ramonz Adams, sr., Bastrop
Adams, a Washington commit, caught six passes for 150 yards as Bastrop stunned Liberty, 35-31.
2. Grant Bizjack, sr., Byron Nelson
Bizjack threw for 234 yards and scored five total touchdowns in a 56-12 rout of Keller Central.
3. Darrion Bowers, sr., Arlington Bowie
Bowers had 30 carries for 292 yards in a 48-28 win over South Grand Prairie.
4. Braxton Bullock, jr., Beckville
Bullock passed for 248 yards and six touchdowns as Beckville blanked Ore City, 66-0.
5. President Calamaco, jr., Kerrville Tivy
Calamaco caught nine passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 loss to Boerne.
6. Austin Carlisle, sr., Ridge Point
Carlisle, a Houston commit, completed 17 of 21 passes for 299 yards and six touchdowns as Ridge Point cruised by Fort Bend Austin, 60-22.
7. Talandis Cotton, jr., Clear Lake
Cotton finished with seven receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown in a 38-21 loss to Clear Falls.
8. Ryan Estrada, jr., El Dorado
Estrada had 20 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns as El Dorado hammered Parkland, 68-21.
9. Steven Galindo, sr., Eastlake
Galindo ran for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 carries in a 42-28 win over Coronado.
10. Presley Harper, sr., Richardson Pearce
Harper threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns as Richardson Pearce downed Richardson Berkner, 34-21.
11. John Hebert, jr., Strake Jesuit
Hebert was a workhorse in a 31-7 win over Foster, carrying it 37 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
12. Keenan Jackson, sr., Haltom
Jackson had 22 carries for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 42-8 rout of Sam Houston.
13. Drew Kates, sr., Richland Royal
Kates threw for 412 yards and scored seven total touchdowns — six passing, one rushing — as Richland Royal downed Azle, 58-28.
14. LaDamion McDowell, sr., Fort Bend Hightower
McDowell, a Cornell commit, scored four touchdowns in a 63-20 victory over Fort Bend Elkins.
15. Maxim Mingo, jr., Newman Smith
Mingo caught five passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-12 victory over Creekside.
16. Javian Osborne, jr., Forney
Osborne ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns as Forney edged Rockwall-Heath, 56-46.
17. Cole Pryor, sr., Reagan
Pryor, an Air Force commit, needed just 13 carries to run for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-13 win over Brandeis.
18. JP Reyes, so., Midland Legacy
Reyes finished 15 of 20 passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns as Midland Legacy blew by Odessa, 75-22.
19. Evan Rivera, sr., Chapin
Rivera threw for 269 yards and four touchdowns in a 61-20 win over Hanks.
20. Vudrico Roberson, jr., Haltom
Roberson also had a big night against Sam Houston, running for 160 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries.
21. Isaiah Robertson, sr., Arlington
Robertson, an SMU commit, compiled 176 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns in a 49-31 victory over Arlington Martin.
22. Damion Taylor, sr., Montgomery
Taylor had 18 carries for 95 yards and three scores, including a walk-off one-yard TD that lifted Montgomery to a 34-28 win over Nederland.
23. Miles Teodecki, jr., Vandegrift
Teodecki fired three passing touchdowns in a 35-6 victory over Round Rock.
24. Braxton Van Cleave, sr., Mansfield
Van Cleave accounted for four total touchdowns in a 49-34 win over Weatherford. The Kentucky baseball commit completed 15 of 17 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns while running for 73 yards and another TD.
25. Tucker Vogel, jr., Taft
Vogel, a junior quarterback, ran for 329 yards on 23 carries in a 44-10 victory over O’Connor. He also threw a pair of TDs.
