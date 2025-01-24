High School

Brewer's Jerry Outhouse Jr. voted High School on SI's top sophomore in 2024 Texas high school football season

Brewer won the reader vote after a fantastic sophomore season

Brewer runs on to the field in a game against Justin.
Brewer runs on to the field in a game against Justin. / Brian McLean

After nine days of fan voting, Brewer's Jerry Outhouse Jr. is High School on SI's top sophomore in Texas high school football in the 2024 season.

Jerry Outhouse Jr., DB, Brewer

Outhouse Jr. had 44 tackles, 13 pass break ups and six interceptions in a strong 2024 season. 

