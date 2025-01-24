Brewer's Jerry Outhouse Jr. voted High School on SI's top sophomore in 2024 Texas high school football season
Brewer won the reader vote after a fantastic sophomore season
After nine days of fan voting, Brewer's Jerry Outhouse Jr. is High School on SI's top sophomore in Texas high school football in the 2024 season.
Jerry Outhouse Jr., DB, Brewer
Outhouse Jr. had 44 tackles, 13 pass break ups and six interceptions in a strong 2024 season.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published