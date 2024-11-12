Bushland’s Quaid Ferris, Kaufman’s Chance Fanus voted Texas Football Players of the Week (11/4/2024)
Congratulations to Bushland junior Quaid Ferris and Kaufman junior Chance Fanus for being voted Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.
Ferris, a quarterback, Ferris completed 17 of 20 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-28 victory over Dalhart. He also ran for 95 yards and a score.
Fanus, a cornerback, notched his third pick-six of the season in a 41-8 win over Greenville.
Ferris received 45.67 percent of the vote, being out Summer Creek sophomore Benny Easter Jr., who finished with 36.72 percent. Easter Jr. hauled in three passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns as Summer Creek defeated Kingwood, 42-14.
The offensive poll received more than 8,000 votes.
Fanus earned 52.5 percent of the vote to edge out Waxahachie senior Elijah Thompson (32.29 percent). Thompson had three total tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 31-20 win over Lancaster.
The defensive poll received more than 12,000 votes.
Here were the top-five voter-getters in each poll:
Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
1. Quaid Ferris, jr., Bushland
Ferris is a four-sport athlete for Bushland. He received 45.67 percent of the vote.
2. Benny Easter Jr., so., Summer Creek
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Easter Jr. is a matchup problem for opposing defenses. He received 36.72 percent of the vote.
3. Daylon Gordon, so., Wylie
Gordon needed just 11 carries to run for 154 yards and three touchdowns as Wylie blew out Lakeview Centennial, 42-14. He received 9.12 percent of the vote.
4. Jett Lopez, jr., Amarillo
Lopez threw for 252 yards and a career-best six touchdowns as Amarillo took down Lubbock, 47-7. Lopez has 28 TDs this fall, a new Amarillo single-season record. He received 5.9 percent o the vote.
5. Brady McCown, sr., Gilmer
McCown connected on 19 of 27 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-28 victory over Spring Hill. He received 1.53 percent of the vote.
Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
6. Chance Fanus, jr., Kaufman
Fanus also plays wide receiver for Kaufman. Fanus received 52.5 percent of the vote.
7. Elijah Thompson, sr., Waxahachie
Thompson was a first-team all-district cornerback as a junior. He received 32.29 percent of the vote.
8. Jashaud Johnson, sr., Summer Creek
Johnson complied nine total tackles (two for loss), a sack and three quarterback hurries as Summer Creek blew out Kingwood, 42-14. Johnson received 11.96 percent of the vote.
9. Aiden Ellis, jr., Jim Ned
Ellis filled up the box score with eight total tackles (three for loss), two quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble in a 45-6 rout of Clyde. Ellis received 28.5 percent of the vote.
10. Marcus Coleman, sr., Klein Cain
Coleman recorded two interceptions in a 27-12 win over Tomball. Coleman received 0.09 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports