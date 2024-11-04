Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/4/2024)
Another week of Texas high school football is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 1-3. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, November 10, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
1. Marcus Coleman, sr., Klein Cain
Coleman recorded two interceptions in a 27-12 win over Tomball.
2. Jeremiah Davis, jr., Clear Springs
Davis had an interception and a forced fumble in a 17-14 loss to Deer Park.
3. Aiden Ellis, jr., Jim Ned
Ellis filled up the box score with eight total tackles (three for loss), two quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble in a 45-6 rout of Clyde.
4. Chance Fanus, jr., Kaufman
Fanus notched his third pick-six of the season in a 41-8 win over Greenville.
5. Andres Gonzalez, sr., Lopez
Gonzalez picked off two passes and recorded five total tackles in a 24-21 victory over Pace.
6. Jaylen Gude, jr., Waco
Gude had 16 total tackles and a sack in a 29-23 loss to Belton.
7. Jashaud Johnson, sr., Summer Creek
Johnson complied nine total tackles (two for loss), a sack and three quarterback hurries as Summer Creek blew out Kingwood, 42-14.
8. Nick Luna, sr., McAllen Memorial
Luna had 10 total tackles and a blocked field goal in a 42-28 win over Rowe.
9. Jareem Pendleton, sr., Katy
Pendleton blocked a punt that led to Katy’s first touchdown in a 35-0 shutout of Tompkins. The Tigers have played five consecutive games without allowing a defensive TD.
10. Elijah Thompson, sr., Waxahachie
Thompson had three total tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 31-20 win over Lancaster.
11. Kobin Tomlinson, so., Jefferson
Tomlinson tallied 22 tackles (two for loss) as Jefferson edged Liberty-Eylau, 35-34.
12. Dominick Toulon, so., C.E. King
Toulon had 10 total tackles and two sacks in a 42-14 loss to North Shore.
13. Jack Ward, sr., Ridge Point
Ward had seven tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups in a 35-20 win over Fort Bend Hightower.
14. Alex Wilson, sr., Georgetown
Wilson had a pick-six in a 65-21 rout of Lake Belton.
15. Jordan Zaragoza, sr., United
Zaragoza led the way with 13 total tackles and two sacks as United downed Laredo LBJ, 42-3.
