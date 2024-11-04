Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/4/2024)
Another week of Texas high school football is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, November 10, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
1. Leo Anguiano, sr., Prosper
Anguiano ran for 177 yards and five touchdowns in an 84-41 win over Princeton.
2. Dorian Barnes, jr., North Shore
Barnes only had two receptions in North Shore’s 42-14 trouncing of C.E. King, but both were chunk plays. The junior caught a 90-yard touchdown and also had a 61-yard gain.
3. Darrion Bowers, sr., Arlington Bowie
Bowers piled up 244 rushing yards and four scores as Arlington Bowie downed Lamar, 49-21.
4. Brogan Dempsey, jr., Boerne Champion
Dempsey had three catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-26 win over Wagner.
5. Benny Easter Jr., so., Summer Creek
Easter Jr. hauled in three passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns as Summer Creek defeated Kingwood, 42-14.
6. Quaid Ferris, jr., Bushland
Ferris completed 17 of 20 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-28 victory over Dalhart. The junior also ran for 95 yards and a score.
7. Marcus Flowers, jr., Princeton
Flowers did all he could in the loss to Prosper, throwing for 460 yards and five touchdowns while running for another score.
8. Daylon Gordon, so., Wylie
Gordon needed just 11 carries to run for 154 yards and three touchdowns as Wylie blew out Lakeview Centennial, 42-14.
9. Michael Henderson, sr., Wylie East
Henderson ran for 190 yards and five touchdowns — all in the first half — in a 66-10 thrashing of Garland. The senior is committed to Texas Tech.
10. Keenan Jackson Jr., sr., Haltom
Jackson Jr. was a workhorse in a 23-21 win over South Grand Prairie, finishing with season-highs for carries (32), yards (187) and touchdowns (three).
11. Will Krzysiak, sr., Argyle
Krzysiak, a Harvard commit, had nine catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-7 rout of Grapevine.
12. Jett Lopez, jr., Amarillo
Lopez threw for 252 yards and a career-best six touchdowns as Amarillo took down Lubbock, 47-7. Lopez has 28 TDs this fall, a new Amarillo single-season record.
13. Brady McCown, sr., Gilmer
McCown connected on 19 of 27 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-28 victory over Spring Hill.
14. DD Murray, sr., Bellville
Murray had 21 carries for 197 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-21 win over Madisonville. The senior also caught a 50-yard TD.
15. Lovell Neal, so., W.T. White
Neal caught nine passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns as W.T. White edged North Mesquite, 48-41.
16. Jayden Paluseo, sr., Flour Bluff
Paluseo completed 19 of 29 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 42 yards in a 28-27 overtime victory over Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North.
17. Andrew Paredez, jr., W.T. White
Paredez threw for 407 yards and five touchdowns in the win over North Mesquite.
18. Angelo Renda, jr., Southlake Carroll
Renda finished 12 of 16 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-15 victory over Keller Central.
19. William Reynolds, sr., Wagner
In the loss to Boerne Champion, Reynolds shined with 26 carries for 257 yards and three touchdowns.
20. Deondrae Riden, sr., DeSoto
Riden, a four-star Texas A&M commit, had 208 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 69-38 victory over Skyline.
21. Darien Rogers, jr., Cypress Woods
Rogers completed 13 of 16 passes for 317 yards and five touchdowns as Cypress Woods cruised by Cypress Park, 63-6.
22. Jett Walker, jr., Georgetown
Walker ran for 174 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of Georgetown’s 65-21 win over Lake Belton.
23. Lathan Whisenton, so., Midway
Whisenton had three rushing touchdowns in a 64-21 rout of Bryan. Midway finished with eight rushing scores as a team.
