Carthage vs. Brock: Live score, updates from Texas high school football state semifinals
State championships are just a week away in Texas high school football, and the semifinals in Class 4A-Division 2 include a big matchup between Carthage and Brock.
Carthage, the 2022 state champ, is looking to get back to the title game after being upset by eventual champion Gilmer last year.
Brock will look to build momentum off its triple-overtime win last week to spring the upset Friday and advance to the title game.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 4A-Division 2 state semifinal between Carthage and Brock, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 13.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Carthage vs. Brock, Class 4A-Division 2 state semifinal live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports