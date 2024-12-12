High School

Columbus vs. Edna: Live score updates from Texas high school football playoffs

Follow along here for live updates as Edna and Columbus face off in the Texas UIL 3A DI semifinals

Edna will battle Columbus on Thursday night for a chance to advance to the UIL 3A DI state championship.
Edna and Columbus will square off on Thursday with the winner earning a spot in 2024 Texas high school football Class 3A Division I state championship game next week.

Edna (14-0) is on a 14-game winning streak following its 41-14 win over Llano last week. The Cowboys have shut out seven of their opponents this season.

Columbus (13-1) advanced to this semifinal showdown with a 62-42 victory against Franklin last week. The Cardinals' lone loss this season was a 37-36 heartbreaker on the road at Hitchcock.

​​TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | TEXAS FOOTBALL BRACKETS

Follow along below for live updates from Edna vs. Columbus in their 3A DI semifinal playoff game Thursday at Rice University Stadium in Houston. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT.

Edna vs. Columbus live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.

sam@scorebooklive.com

Published
