DeSoto vs. Duncanville: 22 best grads from rival Texas high school football powers
The Texas high school football game of the year arrives Friday when top-ranked Duncanville takes on district foe DeSoto in a nationally ranked matchup between two of the state's top four teams.
The two programs combine for six state titles, nine state championship appearances and 61 overall playoff appearances. Duncanville was founded in 1935, DeSoto opened in 1956 and many famous Texans have gone through the two schools. Texas Governor Greg Abbott was a star on the Duncanville's track team.
Last season, SBLive correspondent Ryan Childers took a closer look at some of the top alums from each program. And the list has grown since, with multiple players who played in the rivalry a year ago are already making an impact in college.
Here are some notable alums to both Duncanville and DeSoto's football players and the years they
Tatum Bell, 1996-00
High school: DeSoto | Graduated: 2000
Coming out of high school, the former Eagle running back had one of the most decorated careers in college and in the NFL. Bell, played three seasons for Oklahoma State where he is the fourth leading rusher in school history with 4,285 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns. After his stellar career in Stillwater, Bell spent five seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions as he had 2,773 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.
Adam Butler, 2008-12
High school: Duncanville | Graduated: 2012
The former Duncanville defensive tackle is the only current Panther in the NFL as he is on the Las Vegas Raiders. After high school, Butler moved on to play at the University of Vanderbilt, and has played for three teams since entering the league since 2017 playing in 102 games for the Patriots (2017-20), Dolphins (2021) and Raiders (2023-24).
Ray Crockett, 1981-85
High school: Duncanville | Graduated:1985
After graduating from Duncanville and Baylor, Crockett put together a 14-year NFL career, winning two Super Bowls along the way. He had 33 career interceptions and played for three different teams.
Caden Durham, 2021-24
High School: Duncanville | Graduated: 2024
Durham, SBLive's all-Texas running back of the year in 2024, erupted with a 98-yard, two-touchdown breakout performance for LSU in a comeback win at South Carolina and went for 128 yards on seven carries with another TD in a win over South Alabama. His final game against DeSoto was an upset loss, but he made sure it was merely a blip in the Panthers' run to a repeat 6A Division I state championship. Durham went for 2,027 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior and was named state championship offensive MVP.
Barry Foster, 1982-86
High School: Duncanville | Graduated:1986
After Duncanville, Foster went on to play football at Arkansas before being drafted into the NFL in the fifth round. Foster played five seasons at the running back position for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1990-1994. His career accomplishments include 3,943 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns.
William Glass, 1972-76
High school: Duncanville | Graduated: 1976
The former Panther offensive lineman went on to play at the University of Baylor before playing one season in the NFL after getting drafted in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals.
A.J. Green, 2012-16
High school: DeSoto | Graduated :2016
The former Eagle corner back committed to and played for Oklahoma State after high school and had a solid career for the Cowboys. He was named second team All-Big 12 two times. He went undrafted in 2020 and signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns. He played periodically for the Brown over the last four seasons, compiling 39 tackles and two interceptions. He turned heads in the preseason with the Minnesota Vikings.
Byron Hanspard, 1990-94
High school: DeSoto | Graduated: 1994
The former Eagle running back had a great collegiate career at Texas Tech, where he was unanimously selected as the winner of the Doak Walker Award (award given to nation's top running back) in 1996. Hanspard was a second round draft pick in the 1997 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons. He had a great rookie season — 1,387 all-purpose yards — most of which came on special teams as a kick returner. The 1996 collegiate All-American had a five year NFL career.
Josh Harris, 2005-09
High school: Duncanville | Graduated: 2009
The 2009 Panther graduate starred in two sports while at Duncanville before moving onto playing football at Wake Forest University. Harris had over 1,100 plus rushing yards and nine touchdowns in his collegiate career. He played one season in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014.
Tim Hendrix, 1983-87
High school: DeSoto | Graduated: 1983
The former Eagle tight end played his college ball at the University of Tennessee. In his four years on Rocky Top, he scored four touchdowns, but went undrafted in the 1987 NFL Draft. Hendrix signed with the Dallas Cowboys and appeared in three games in 1987 for the Cowboys and the Chicago Bears.
Ed Ingram, 2013-17
High school: DeSoto | Graduated: 2017
The big offensive lineman was a star at LSU as part of the 2019 Tiger squad that won a national championship. In 2021 he was a second team All-SEC selection, and then was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, where he started all 15 games last season and each one so far this fall.
Brian Jackson, 2001-05
High school: DeSoto | Graduated: 2005
After high school, the class of 2005 cornerback played his college ball in Norman, Oklahoma for the Sooners. He sustained a two-year career in the NFL playing for the New York Giants and St. Louis Rams.
Von Miller, 2003-07
High School: DeSoto | Graduated: 2007
Von Miller is maybe the program's most decorated alum, as he has been on a star on every level of football he has played. After high school, he was a top 15 recruit in the nation and signed with Texas A&M where he recorded 33 sacks in four years and winning the Butkus Award in 2010, an award given to the nation's top linebacker. Miller was drafted as the second overall pick in the first round to the Denver Broncos. In 2021, he helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl.
Jalen Mills, 2008-12
High school: DeSoto | Graduated: 2012
After starring for the Eagles in the 2011 Texas State Playoffs, Mills took his talents to the next level at LSU. Mills had six interceptions during his time in Baton Rouge and was named a college All-American by CBS Sports in 2015. The star defensive back was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft and helped win a Super Bowl in 2017. He is currently on the New England Patriots.
Xavier Newman-Johnson, 2013-17
High school: DeSoto | Graduated: 2017
The Texas All-American and All-State selection moved onto Baylor after his playing days at DeSoto, where he was a star on the offensive line. He helped the Bear offense to average nearly 220 yards rushing per game before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Newman-Johnson made his debut for the Tennessee Titans in the final week in 2022 and appeared in four games. He is currently on the New York Jets.
Dashaun Phillips, 2004-08
High school: Duncanville | Graduated: 2008
After starring for the Panthers in the defensive secondary, Phillips moved on to play his college ball at Tarleton State. He had his best year in 2011, when he won Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year as he had seven interceptions. Phillips went undrafted in 2014, but signed a free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
William Powell, 2002-06
High school: Duncanville | Graduated: 2006
Powell started his life after Duncanville in junior college at Navarro College, before moving onto playing at Kansas State University. While at KSU, he was able to score four touchdowns and then had a three year career after going undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft. His best year was in 2012 with the Arizona Cardinals as he had 217 rushing yards.
Laviska Shenault Jr., 2013-17
High school: DeSoto | Graduated: 2017
Shenault starred in college at the University of Colorado after his time at DeSoto. He played just three seasons as a Buffalo before being a second-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft. Shenault has shown elite speed while in the league, became a top target for the Carolina Panthers and now plays for the Seahawks.
Collin Simmons, 2021-24
High school: Duncanville | Graduated: 2024
Simmons finished his high school career last December with a bang, winning the 6A Division I state title defensive MVP after a shutdown performance against North Shore. He's off to a hot start at Texas as a true freshman. Through five games, he has 13 solo tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble for the No. 1 ranked Longhorns.
Mike Thomas, 2001-05
High school: DeSoto | Graduated: 2005
The Eagle wide receiver received a scholarship to play his collegiate ball at Arizona University, where he had a stellar career in 48 games played. Thomas set Pac 12 and Arizona records as he hauled in 259 catches for 3,231 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns. He was a fourth round draft pick in 2009 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent three years before moving on and playing for the Lions, Cardinals, and Texans through 2015. While in the pros, he caught 176 catches and seven touchdowns.
Ricky Williams, 1994-98
High school: Duncanville | Graduated:1998
A running back, Williams two season in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts appearing in 23 games after going undrafted out of Texas Tech University. Williams gained 190 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Not to be confused with former All-Pro Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams, who is from San Diego and played at the same time.
Jimmy Wyrick, 1991-95
High school: DeSoto | Graduated: 1995
The former Eagle wide receiver converted to defensive back at the University of Minnesota, which led to a NFL career on the defensive side of the ball. He had a four-year career in the league playing for the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, compiling 84 tackles. After football, he became a firefighter and paramedic for the Dallas Fire Department. His son, Jimmy Wyrick, was a standout at South Oak Cliff and plays at Stanford.
