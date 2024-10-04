Denton Ryan vs. Aledo: Live score, updates of Texas high school football tilt (10/4/2024)
Aledo hosts Denton Ryan in a Week 6 ranked Texas high school football showdown on Friday night.
Ryan is the No. 11 ranked team and Aledo is No. 15 in Texas. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
PREGAME: DENTON RYAN (4-0) AT ALEDO (4-1)
PREGAME READING
Aledo brings a whopping 127-game district win streak into Friday. The two-time defending 5A Division I state champs already saw its impressive 30-game win streak end in a Week 1 loss to Denton Guyer.
About No. 11 Denton Ryan:
Denton Ryan stars Ty Haywood, a 5-star offensive lineman committed to Alabama.
About No. 14 Aledo:
Ray Guillory (486 rush yards, 9 TDs), 4-star junior running back, went for 1,236 yards and 21 TDs as a sophomore and was the No. 43 most important player in the state entering the season. Kaydon Finley has 28 receptions for 489 total receiving yards (17.5 yards per catch) and eight TDs. Junior Gavin Beard has completed 37 for 53 passes for 610 yards and nine TDs opposite two picks.
More Texas high school football Week 6:
