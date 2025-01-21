Former NFL RB Tatum Bell says son, Tatum Jr., is transferring Texas high schools for 'fair treatment,' 'respect'
Frisco Heritage is going to have a huge void to fill on the football field next season, as one of the hottest recruits in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is transferring.
Tatum Bell Jr., a 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver from Frisco Heritage High School - in conjunction with his father, former DeSoto, Oklahoma State and NFL running back, Tatum Bell Sr. - announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the junior is transferring to Lewisville where he will live with his father.
Bell Sr., a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos (41st overall) in the 2004 draft who rushed for 2,773 yards and 16 touchdowns over five seasons in the NFL with the Broncos and Detroit Lions, said "false accusations" and a "lack of communication" led to the change.
Bell Jr. - a three-star prospect who holds 13 Division 1 offers - amassed 1,167 yards (963 receiving) and 11 touchdowns last season. The speedster has 1,700 yards over 29 games in his high school career with 20 touchdowns.
A two-time Class 5-5A all-district performer, Bell Jr. has offers from Michigan, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Colorado State, Tulsa, Minnesota, Illinois, TCU, Nevada and North Texas.
Heritage finished this season at 5-5 overall. Bell's new squad, Lewisville, went 7-4.
