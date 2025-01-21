Texas high school dual-threat QB announces D1 commitment
Kaleb Bailey has been through a lot during his young football career.
But on Monday, Jan. 20, the Houston Galena Park North Shore dual-threat quarterback let the world know he has no plans of giving it up. Bailey (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he is formally committed to Murray State University.
The Touchdown Club of Houston named Bailey the Offensive Player of the Year in December.
He has completed 129 of 178 passes for 2,382 yards with 33 touchdowns. Bailey has also rushed for 9 touchdowns and 835 yards.
Bailey chose the Racers over Auburn, TCU, Marshall, Grambling State and Alabama State among others.
Named Offensive MVP of the Class 6A-Division I state championship game as a freshman in 2021, Bailey took the reins at quarterback for the Racers halfway through that season. He returned as the starter as a sophomore, but tore his ACL five games into the season in a game against Houston C.E. King and missed the remainder of the year.
Facing adversity, Bailey bounced back in a big way after the injury. passing for 3,665 yards while rushing for 579 with 40 touchdowns passing and 12 TD's rushing as a junior - helping lead the Mustangs back to a runner-up finish in the 6A-Division I UIL state tournament.
He had another big season as a senior - highlighted by a 463-yard day (261 passing, 202 rushing) with four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in a 49-21 win over Atascosita Dec. 7 in a state quarterfinal - leading the Mustangs to a 14-1 record and a state semifinal appearance.
