Four-Star QB Luke Babin's Unforgettable Offseason: The Congressman, The Speaker and Spider

One of the best 2027s in the Country! Young man has multiple P4 offers and soon @luke_babin2027 will be a national name around the continent! From the factory so you know it’s a Fact‼️🏭 @FiveStarGQB #SNYPRGNG🎯 @SWiltfong_ @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @MikeRoach247 @samspiegs https://t.co/shpjLsBvEO