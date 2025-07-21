Four-Star QB Luke Babin's Unforgettable Offseason: The Congressman, The Speaker and Spider
What do a secret White House staircase, a Texas congressman, the Speaker of the House, a four-star quarterback, and "Spider" from School of Rock all have in common? They're all part of Woodville High School star Luke Babin's life and unconventional offseason.
Babin, a returning junior quarterback who passed for 2,106 yards and 23 touchdowns last season while leading Woodville to a 13-3 record and a trip to the 3A-Division II Texas football state finals, recently offered a glimpse into a unique family trip to Washington D.C.
A White House Adventure
The highlight? Exploring a hidden staircase at the White House, an experience he shared on X, formerly Twitter. The exclusive access was courtesy of his grandfather, Texas Congressman Brian Babin. Luke was joined by his brother, Philip, and their father, Lucas Babin - a Texas District Attorney and former model who famously played "Spider" in the hit 2003 film School of Rock alongside Jack Black.
"It was a great experience because it was my first time meeting the Speaker of the House," Luke Babin said of the White House visit. "I was only able to do that though thanks to my Congressmen grandpa, Brian Babin.”
And while a movie star was standing right there with him, a different Hollywood actor popped into Babin’s head when the trap door opened.
“The hidden staircase gave me immediate vibes of the National Treasure movies with Nicolas Cage,” Babin said. “It was a super cool experience."
Gridiron Focus
While the White House tour provided a unique highlight and a first-hand behind-the-scenes glimpse of the family’s political legacy, Babin's primary focus remains firmly on the gridiron. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound signal-caller, rated as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports Composite and On3, and an Under Armour Next selection, is diligently preparing for his junior year, a season many expect to be even better than his standout sophomore campaign.
Highly Rated Among Elite Quarterbacks
247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 356 overall player nationally, the No. 28 quarterback, and the No. 48 player in Texas for the Class of 2027. On3 has him even higher, at No. 273 nationally, No. 21 among quarterbacks, and No. 40 in Texas.
And though the trip to grandpa’s work in D.C. was a unique slice of his summer, it hasn’t all been a vacation for the strong-armed and highly-intelligent righty. Babin has been grinding all offseason to continue his budding prospects at a different kind of celebrity career - on the gridiron.
Training Under The Direction of J.P. Tillman
He works with renowned Houston-area quarterbacks coach, and former Cypress star and Missouri Tigers quarterback, J.P. Tillman through the Five-Star General QB Academy. And you can count Tillman as a big fan, as he quoted a video of Babin throwing on X, formerly Twitter, and said: "One of the best 2027s in the Country! Young man has multiple P4 offers and soon Luke Babin will be a national name around the continent! From the factory so you know it’s a Fact!!"
Adding Size And Strength
Babin has definitely been putting in the work, as he's seemingly gained nearly 15 pounds in the last calendar year as he adds size and strength to his wiry frame. Now, he's just ready for the lights to come on so he can rip it.
"I’ve been training on my weight gain and strength to prevent injuries while getting hit all game, and so I’m playing with just as much energy in the fourth quarter as in the first," Babin said. "Mentally, I’ve been working on trusting my offense and creating great chemistry with my receivers."
Emphasize Physical and Mental Readiness
His offseason regimen has also emphasized physical and mental readiness, crucial for a quarterback who rushed for 350 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.
"I’ve mainly been working on my pocket presence while going through reads downfield," Babin explained. "Hopefully we’ll run more pass plays this year than we did last season."
Expecting A Big Season for Woodville
Babin is optimistic about Woodville's upcoming season, especially with a familiar receiving corps. Woodville is set to make a lot of changes up front, and Babin is confident the offensive linemen will be there to protect him when the lights come on.
"I believe my chemistry with my receivers is going to be great because they’re the same group as last year," he noted. "I’m getting a new O-line this year, which will be something new to work with. I believe all of my receivers have a big chance for a breakout season. I trust all of them.”
Leadership and Ambition
As a returning starter and an upperclassman, Babin understands his expanded leadership role. He already speaks like a goal-oriented leader, which is what every coach wants from his quarterback.
"I believe I’ll have a much bigger position as a leader because I’m an upperclassman, and lots of my teammates are younger than me," he said. "I believe the team’s attitude will reflect my attitude because QB is a leadership position.
“I think a successful season would be lots of total passing yards, going 16-0 and winning the state championship,” Babin added.
Family Ties Have Prepped Babin for Success
Of course, considering his aforementioned family ties, leading just seems to be in Luke Babin’s DNA. His grandfather, Congressman Brian Babin, has a long history of public service, including stints as Woodville's mayor and city councilman before his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015.
His father, Lucas, transitioned from a successful career as a fashion model for brands like Gucci and Versace, and acting roles in film and television, including a Brazilian telenovela and appearances on popular shows like CSI: Miami, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Sex and the City, and Angel, along with music videos for Paris Hilton and Alanis Morissette, to serving as a Texas District Attorney.
For reference, here's a clip of Lucas, er Spider, in action. He's the guitarist on the left.
The Babin family’s diverse family background in leadership and high-profile careers provides a unique spring of inspiration for Luke. He seemingly has those same traits, and it translates onto the football field.
"My grandpa is a great leader and example for me to apply to my football team," Luke Babin said. "His ability to make decisions with confidence is something that I admire a lot when leading our football team."
Recruiting Outlook and Future Goals
Looking ahead, Babin's collegiate recruitment is progressing well, with offers already in hand from programs like Baylor, Houston, Vanderbilt, TCU, Texas Tech, and UTSA, and strong interest from programs like LSU and Texas A&M. In a few months, he’s likely to hold several more offers.
"My recruiting has been great. I’ve had multiple coaches contact me and I’ll probably make my commitment decision after my junior season," he stated.
For his ideal college situation, Babin is open to opportunities. "When I get to college, I think playing my sophomore or junior year would be great, but if an opportunity comes to me as a freshman, I’ll gladly take the opportunity.
"My ultimate goal in life is to have a good job where I can provide for my family and myself,” he added. “Whether that’s playing in the NFL or not."
It's clear that whether he's navigating a hidden White House passage or a crowded pocket, Luke Babin is charting an intriguing course, blending family legacy, athletic ambition, and a touch of Hollywood cool. His White House tour, complete with a signature that will seemingly be stored in the belly of the nation’s capitol forever, was made even more memorable by Speaker Mike Johnson.
"I even wrote my name in giant print with a permanent marker on the staircase," Babin said. "Speaker Johnson was telling us stories about him and President Trump which was really fun to listen to. He does a good Trump impersonation."
All kidding aside, Babin’s play on the football field is no laughing matter. This high school quarterback definitely rocks.