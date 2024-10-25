Frisco Wakeland shocks Lone Star in wild Texas high school football finish
Frisco Wakeland pulled a proverbial rabbit out of a hat as time expired in a Texas high school football finish for the ages on Thursday night.
In a stunning game-winning momentum swing, Austin Wilson scooped up a fumble on around Wakeland's own one-yard-line and hauled it back 99 yards for a touchdown to beat Frisco Lone Star in overtime, 65-59.
The stunning series of events started when Lone Star sophomore Karece Hoyt took a quarterback keeper up the middle on third down from the Wakeland nine-yard-line.
Hoyt disappeared into a scrum of players and appeared to be pushing his way toward the goal line, until Wilson emerged from the pile with the ball.
Momentum carried him into the back of the endzone when he turned and hauled back the entire length of the field for the unlikely walk-off touchdown.
That dealt Lone Star, High School on SI's No. 18 ranked team in Texas, its first loss of the season.
Wilson, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior defensive end, has been dominant for the Wolverines this season. He entered Week 9 with 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and 14 hurries in eight games.
Wakeland scored back-to-back touchdowns early and held a lead through most of the game that never got above two touchdowns.
Lone Star scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes, capped by a 20-yard TD pass from Myles Darty to Hoyt in the final minute to put the Rangers up 59-56.
Wakeland drove into range and converted a field goal to force overtime.
Hoyt finished with 161 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and Isaiah Massey had nine attempts for 85 yards and a score.
Wakeland's Jayden Maples connected 26 of 37 pass attempts for 401 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. Aidan Poole finished with 123 rushing yards on 27 carries and a score for the Wolverines.
Now entering Friday night, Frisco Reedy (6-1, 5-0) sits atop the 5A District 5 standings with Lone Star (5-1) and Wakeland (5-2) now in second and third.
Footage courtesy of FridayNightGlory (X: @FridayNghtGlory)
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx