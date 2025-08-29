Galena Park North Shore vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff meet in Texas high school football showdown: Live game updates
For the second year in a row, two Texas powerhouses will meet in Week 1.
Last year, Class 6A power Galena Park North Shore posted a 38-0 win over Dallas South Oak Cliff.
The rematch happens at 7 p.m. at John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.
The Mustangs from North Shore are ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, while SOC is No. 2 in Class 5A Division II.
The Golden Bears went 13-3 last year and lost 38-35 to Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle in the state championship game. They won state titles in 2021 and 2022 and lost in the finals in 2023.
Who to Watch For
South Oak Cliff:
OT Cortavious Tisaby, sr. — 3-star recruit; Arizona State pledge
DL Kordae Houston, sr. — 3-star recruit; Syracuse pledge
CB Marcell Gipson, sr. — 3-star recruit; Clemson pledge
LB Jamarion Phillips, sr. — 3-star recruit; Baylor pledge
S Rickey Giles, sr. — 3-star recruit; West Virginia pledge
OT Brian Swanson, jr. — 4-star recruit; No. 12 recruit in Texas in 2027 class
RB Levon Morton, sr. — Sacramento State pledge
Galena Park North Shore:
QB Kaleb Maryland, sr. — 1st-year starter; Utah State pledge
DL Za’qwaun Nunn, sr. — 3-star recruit; Louisiana Tech pledge
What to Know
North Shore’s Chace Calicut is the No. 27-ranked recruit in the state and is a Georgia commit.
However, he won’t be at the game and is no longer on the team.
Gage Goulding, from KRPC TV in Houston, announced that the safety has been removed from the Mustangs. He was arrested in July for a deadly weapon assault charge.
High school four-star, Georgia football commit arrested on felony deadly weapon assault charges
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em! Choose who you think will win the game.
How to watch
Watch this game live on the NFHS Network
Galena Park North Shore vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff: Live score updates of Texas high school football top-10 opener — August 29, 2025
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
NS
SOC
Live updates will go here when the game starts