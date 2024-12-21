High School

South Oak Cliff vs. Richmond Randle: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 5A Division II tile game

Follow High School on SI's live updates for all the Texas high school football finals in Arlington

Cody Thorn

South Oak Cliff running back Mikail Trotter runs the ball against Argyle in a semifinal game. South Oak Cliff plays Randle on Friday night for a Texas high school football state championship.
South Oak Cliff running back Mikail Trotter runs the ball against Argyle in a semifinal game. South Oak Cliff plays Randle on Friday night for a Texas high school football state championship. / Robbie Rakestraw

Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (13-2) vs. Richmond Randle Lions (15-0), 7 p.m., Friday

In what is almost a fall tradition, South Oak Cliff is back in the Class 5A Division II state title game. 

The Dallas ISD school is in the finals for the fourth straight year following a 37-3 romp over Argyle last week in the semifinals. Jayden Shelton, an Arkansas signee, returned an interception for a score — one of three turnovers the Golden Bears’ defense generated. Argyle gained only 98 yards of total offense.

Dallas Oak Cliff had a streak of 17 straight playoff wins snapped in last year’s finals. That was tied for the ninth longest stretch in UIL history. The record is held by Austin Lake Travis with 30 straight from 2007-11.

TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Dr. Thomas E. Randle High School, a third-year varsity program, is in the finals for the first time. Last week, the Lions turned a 14-7 halftime lead into a 42-7 win over Boerne.

QB Tyler Skrabanek completed 18 of 27 passes for 224 yards and a pair of scores in the win. ATH Keilan Sweeny did a little bit of everything with a 4-yard TD run, caught a touchdown and threw a 30-yard score to Mason Mixon. His rushing score and passing touchdown in the third made it 28-7.

Follow along below for live updates from the Class 5A-Division II state finals between South Oak Cliff and Randle, scheduled to kick off at 7:07 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 20, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas South Oak Cliff vs. Richmond Randle, Class 5A-Division II state finals live updates

Pregame updates

Game will now start at 7:15 p.m. due to the length of the Celina vs. Kilgore game

First Quarter Updates

Will be updated once the game starts

