High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
While Bixby’s school-record-setting point total in a 92-0 win over Enid last week drew plenty of attention, the Spartans weren’t the only team in the South Central Region to put up eye-popping numbers.
In Texas, North Crowley hung 70 points on Weatherford, while Randle won 75-0 over Lee. A little farther north, Platte County in Missouri also put up 70 points in beating Ruskin.
The only close call among the top 10 teams this week was No. 9 Lake Travis’ 14-7 win over Dripping Springs in a battle of Lone Star unbeatens. The Cavaliers managed just 189 total yards but overcame a 7-0 fourth-quarter deficit, with Teddy Lofgren’s interception setting up Vann Hopping’s go-ahead touchdown run with less than two minutes remaining.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).
High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (8-0) (No. 12 nationally)
Last week: Def. Northwest (Justin, Texas) 57-7
This week: at Bell (Hurst, Texas)
2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (6-1) (No. 14 nationally)
Last week: Def. Weatherford (Texas) 70-7
This week: vs. Braswell (Little Elm, Texas)
3. Bixby (Okla.) (7-0) (No. 23 nationally)
Last week: Def. Enid (Okla.) 92-0
This week: at Mustang (Okla.)
4. Allen (Texas) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Plano (Texas) West 56-7
This week: at Prosper (Texas)
5. Bryant (Ark.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Little Rock (Ark.) Southwest 42-6
This week: at Cabot (Ark.)
6. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Lee 75-0
This week: at Terry (Rosenberg, Texas)
7. Duncanville (Texas) (4-1)
Last week: Def. Lancaster (Texas) 35-10
This week: vs. Horn (Mesquite, Texas)
8. Bentonville (Ark.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Fayetteville (Ark.) 48-14
This week: at Rogers (Ark.)
9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Dripping Springs (Texas) 14-7
This week: at Westlake (Austin, Texas)
10. Platte County (Mo.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Ruskin (Kansas City, Mo.) 70-6
This week: at Raytown (Mo.)
Under Consideration
Aledo (Texas)
Celina (Texas)
Greenwood (Ark.)
Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)
Maize (Kan.)
Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)
Nixa (Mo.)
South Oak Cliff (Dallas)