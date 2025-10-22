High School

High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025

Four Top 10 teams cracked the 70-point barrier last week, including Bixby (OK) scoring 92

René Ferrán

Randle scored 75 points in their win last week — one of four teams in the High School on SI South Central Top 10 to crack the 70-point barrier.
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

While Bixby’s school-record-setting point total in a 92-0 win over Enid last week drew plenty of attention, the Spartans weren’t the only team in the South Central Region to put up eye-popping numbers.

In Texas, North Crowley hung 70 points on Weatherford, while Randle won 75-0 over Lee. A little farther north, Platte County in Missouri also put up 70 points in beating Ruskin.

The only close call among the top 10 teams this week was No. 9 Lake Travis’ 14-7 win over Dripping Springs in a battle of Lone Star unbeatens. The Cavaliers managed just 189 total yards but overcame a 7-0 fourth-quarter deficit, with Teddy Lofgren’s interception setting up Vann Hopping’s go-ahead touchdown run with less than two minutes remaining.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).

1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (8-0) (No. 12 nationally)

Last week: Def. Northwest (Justin, Texas) 57-7

This week: at Bell (Hurst, Texas)

2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (6-1) (No. 14 nationally)

Last week: Def. Weatherford (Texas) 70-7

This week: vs. Braswell (Little Elm, Texas)

3. Bixby (Okla.) (7-0) (No. 23 nationally)

Last week: Def. Enid (Okla.) 92-0

This week: at Mustang (Okla.)

4. Allen (Texas) (7-0)

Last week: Def. Plano (Texas) West 56-7

This week: at Prosper (Texas)

5. Bryant (Ark.) (7-0)

Last week: Def. Little Rock (Ark.) Southwest 42-6

This week: at Cabot (Ark.)

6. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (7-0)

Last week: Def. Lee 75-0

This week: at Terry (Rosenberg, Texas)

7. Duncanville (Texas) (4-1)

Last week: Def. Lancaster (Texas) 35-10

This week: vs. Horn (Mesquite, Texas)

8. Bentonville (Ark.) (7-0)

Last week: Def. Fayetteville (Ark.) 48-14

This week: at Rogers (Ark.)

9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (7-0)

Last week: Def. Dripping Springs (Texas) 14-7

This week: at Westlake (Austin, Texas)

10. Platte County (Mo.) (8-0)

Last week: Def. Ruskin (Kansas City, Mo.) 70-6

This week: at Raytown (Mo.)

Under Consideration

Aledo (Texas)

Celina (Texas)

Greenwood (Ark.)

Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)

Maize (Kan.)

Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)

Nixa (Mo.)

South Oak Cliff (Dallas)

