High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025

National Power 25 contenders Bixby, Allen climb one spot; Duncanville falls to No. 7 after another bye week

René Ferrán

Bixby moved up to No. 3 in this week's High School on SI South Central rankings after an 81-6 victory over Moore.
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

While no newcomers broke into the rankings this week, we did a little recalibration, dropping Duncanville five spots to No. 7 during yet another idle week for the Panthers. They’ll return to action this week with one of their biggest rivalry games of the year against DeSoto.

Meanwhile, Bixby and Allen both moved up one spot as each remains under heavy consideration to join the national rankings should anyone trip up this week.

Allen, especially, could pick up another significant win when it returns to action against 5-1 Princeton in a key 6A District 6 matchup.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).

1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (No. 13 nationally) (6-0)

Last week: Def. Keller (Texas) 63-28

This week: at Eaton (Haslet, Texas)

2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 15 nationally) (4-1)

Last week: Idle

This week: at Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)

3. Bixby (Okla.) (5-0)

Last week: vs. Moore (Okla.) 81-6

This week: at Edmond (Okla.) North 

4. Allen (Texas) (5-0)

Last week: Idle

This week: at Princeton (Texas)

5. Bryant (Ark.) (5-0)

Last week: Def. Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy 49-21

This week: at Pulaski (Ark.) Academy)

6. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (5-0)

Last week: Idle

This week: at Texas City

7. Duncanville (Texas) (2-1)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. DeSoto (Texas)

8. Bentonville (Ark.) (5-0)

Last week: Def. Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.) 34-0

This week: vs. Rogers Heritage (Ark.)

9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (5-0)

Last week: Idle

This week: at Del Valle (Texas)

10. Platte County (Mo.) (6-0)

Last week: Def. Smithville (Mo.) 49-7

This week: at Truman (Independence, Mo.)

Under Consideration

Aledo (Texas)

Celina (Texas)

Greenwood (Ark.)

Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)

Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)

Nixa (Mo.)

Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

South Oak Cliff (Dallas)

Published
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

