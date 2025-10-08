High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
While no newcomers broke into the rankings this week, we did a little recalibration, dropping Duncanville five spots to No. 7 during yet another idle week for the Panthers. They’ll return to action this week with one of their biggest rivalry games of the year against DeSoto.
Meanwhile, Bixby and Allen both moved up one spot as each remains under heavy consideration to join the national rankings should anyone trip up this week.
Allen, especially, could pick up another significant win when it returns to action against 5-1 Princeton in a key 6A District 6 matchup.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).
High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (No. 13 nationally) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Keller (Texas) 63-28
This week: at Eaton (Haslet, Texas)
2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 15 nationally) (4-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: at Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)
3. Bixby (Okla.) (5-0)
Last week: vs. Moore (Okla.) 81-6
This week: at Edmond (Okla.) North
4. Allen (Texas) (5-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: at Princeton (Texas)
5. Bryant (Ark.) (5-0)
Last week: Def. Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy 49-21
This week: at Pulaski (Ark.) Academy)
6. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (5-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: at Texas City
7. Duncanville (Texas) (2-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. DeSoto (Texas)
8. Bentonville (Ark.) (5-0)
Last week: Def. Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.) 34-0
This week: vs. Rogers Heritage (Ark.)
9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (5-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: at Del Valle (Texas)
10. Platte County (Mo.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Smithville (Mo.) 49-7
This week: at Truman (Independence, Mo.)
Under Consideration
Aledo (Texas)
Celina (Texas)
Greenwood (Ark.)
Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)
Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)
Nixa (Mo.)
Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
South Oak Cliff (Dallas)