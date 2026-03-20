CA Baptist vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The California Baptist Lancers came out on top of the WAC Tournament, earning themselves a 13-seed in the NCAA Tournament and a matchup against No. 4 Kansas in the Round of 64.

The Jayhawks were one of the best teams in the Big 12 all season, and they also have one of the best players in the country on their roster. When Darryn Peterson is healthy and at his best, he's a handful for any opponent to face.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this first round showdown.

California Baptist vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total

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Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

California Baptist +14.5 (-115)

Kansas -14.5 (-105)

Moneyline

California Baptist +810

Kansas -1700

Total

OVER 137.5 (-115)

UNDER 137.5 (-105)

California Baptist vs. Kansas How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Game Time: 9:45 pm ET

Venue: Viejas Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

California Baptist Record: 25-8

Kansas Record: 23-10

California Baptist vs. Kansas Betting Trends

California Baptist is 6-0 ATS in its last six games

California Baptist has lost six straight games to Big 12 opponents

The UNDER is 12-5 in Kansas' last 17 games

Kansas is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games as a favorite

California Baptist vs. Kansas Best Prop Bet

Darryn Peterson OVER 21.5 Points (-113)

It's time for Darryn Peterson to step up and be the best player on the court. To his credit, he has played better of late, scoring 24+ points in three of the Jayhawks' last five games. Now, he faces a Lancers team that he'll be able to attack both on the perimeter and by driving to the basket. I'm willing to bet on him announcing his presence in the NCAA Tournament with a huge performance.

California Baptist vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick

In the Round of 64 edition of Road to the Final Four, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Jayhawks:

California Baptist is one of the worst shooting teams in the country, so I'm surprised the Kansas Jayhawks aren't bigger favorites in this spot. The Lancers have an effective field goal percentage of 48.6%, which ranks 301st in the country.

California Baptist leans on its defense to win games, but have the Lancers had to face a player as skilled and talented as Darryn Peterson?

The Lancers also rarely shoot the three-ball, relying on two-point shots. Now, they have to try to score against one of the best defensive front courts in the nation. Kansas ranks sixth in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 44.7% from two-point range.

I won't hesitate to lay the 14 points on the Jayhawks.

Pick: Kansas -14.5 (-105)

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