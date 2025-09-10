High School

High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Sept. 10, 2025

Texas teams sit in top three spots of latest South Central Region rankings

René Ferrán

Duncanville leads three Texas teams atop this week's High School on SI South Central Region rankings.
Photo by Michael Horbovetz (2024)

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).

1. Duncanville (Texas) (No. 4 nationally) (1-0)

2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 8 nationally) (2-0)

3. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (2-0)

4. Bixby (Okla.) (2-0)

5. Allen (Texas) (2-0)

6. Bryant (Ark.) (2-0)

7. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (2-0)

8. Greenwood (Ark.) (2-0)

9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (2-0)

10. South Oak Cliff (Dallas) (1-1)

Under Consideration

Atascocita (Humble, Texas)

Bentonville (Ark.)

Jenks (Okla.)

Lee's Summit North (Mo.)

Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)

Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)

Owasso (Okla.)

Platte County (Mo.)

Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

