High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Sept. 10, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).
1. Duncanville (Texas) (No. 4 nationally) (1-0)
2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 8 nationally) (2-0)
3. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (2-0)
4. Bixby (Okla.) (2-0)
5. Allen (Texas) (2-0)
6. Bryant (Ark.) (2-0)
7. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (2-0)
8. Greenwood (Ark.) (2-0)
9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (2-0)
10. South Oak Cliff (Dallas) (1-1)
Under Consideration
Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
Bentonville (Ark.)
Jenks (Okla.)
Lee's Summit North (Mo.)
Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)
Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Platte County (Mo.)
Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)