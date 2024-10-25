Horn vs. Duncanville football: Live score updates (10/25/2024)
Dakorien Moore, Keelon Russell and nationally-ranked Duncanville are back in action on Friday night as they hit the road to take on Horn in a Texas high school football battle.
The 6-0 Panthers are ranked No. 3 in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, and they are fresh off of a dominant 41-7 win over Lancaster last week.
Horn has had a rough go of it this year, as the Jaguars come into this game 1-6 and on the heels of a 4-game losing streak.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.
PREGAME
It was more of the same for Duncanville last week as the Panthers turned in a workmanlike performance against the Tigers.
Keelon Russell had three first-half touchdown passes to help Duncanville build a 28-7 halftime lead, and he found Zach Turner on a 17-yard strike early in the third quarter to cap his evening.
Turner finished with three total touchdowns, the last of which was a 69-yard touchdown strike from backup QB J'Coryon Rivers.
Key Duncanville players to watch tonight:
- 5-star Oregon committed WR/DB/P Dakorien Moore (2025)
- 5-star Alabama committed QB Keelon Russell (2025)
- 4-star TE Zachery Turner (2026)
- 3-star WR Ayson Theus (2026).
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
