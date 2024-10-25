High School

Horn vs. Duncanville football: Live score updates (10/25/2024)

Follow live as nationally-ranked Duncanville travels to Mesquite to take on the Horn Jaguars in Texas high school football

Sam Brown

Duncanville's Caden Durham celebrates a touchdown during the 2022 UIL (Texas) 6A Division I state championship.
Duncanville's Caden Durham celebrates a touchdown during the 2022 UIL (Texas) 6A Division I state championship. / Photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive

Dakorien Moore, Keelon Russell and nationally-ranked Duncanville are back in action on Friday night as they hit the road to take on Horn in a Texas high school football battle.

The 6-0 Panthers are ranked No. 3 in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, and they are fresh off of a dominant 41-7 win over Lancaster last week.

Horn has had a rough go of it this year, as the Jaguars come into this game 1-6 and on the heels of a 4-game losing streak.

LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.

Refresh this page for the latest.

PREGAME

It was more of the same for Duncanville last week as the Panthers turned in a workmanlike performance against the Tigers.

Keelon Russell had three first-half touchdown passes to help Duncanville build a 28-7 halftime lead, and he found Zach Turner on a 17-yard strike early in the third quarter to cap his evening.

Turner finished with three total touchdowns, the last of which was a 69-yard touchdown strike from backup QB J'Coryon Rivers.

Key Duncanville players to watch tonight:

  • 5-star Oregon committed WR/DB/P Dakorien Moore (2025)
  • 5-star Alabama committed QB Keelon Russell (2025)
  • 4-star TE Zachery Turner (2026)
  • 3-star WR Ayson Theus (2026).

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

