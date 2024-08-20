How to watch: Michael Fasusi, nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, to announce commitment Wednesday
One of the elite uncommitted prospects in the country and the top offensive lineman in Texas high school football will finally announce where he is heading to college.
Michael Fasusi, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound senior offensive tackle at Lewisville (Texas), will officially announce his pick at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
It will take place at the Lewisville High School auditorium and is set on the six day anniversary of him and his family's move to the United States from Nigeria.
A five-star recruit, Fasusi is going to choose from his final list of five schools. Those are Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon and Missouri.
He's the highest rated offensive lineman in Texas in the class of 2025. According to Rivals, he is the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle and the No. 11 overall prospect in the country.
SBLive Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec predicted earlier this week that Fasusi will announce he is attending Oklahoma.
The event is expected to be streamed on the On3 website. It may also be seen live on TV outlets such as ESPNU and CBS Sports Network.
SBLive Texas will also provide coverage of the announcement, including a recap after the announcement is official.
Lewisville head coach Michael Odle watched Fasusi take to football, a sport he was not very familiar with, and improve rapidly.
"Watching him develop from his eighth-grade and ninth-grade year to what he became the end of his ninth-grade year,' " Odle told SBLive, "we were like, ‘Wow.' But he stayed humble, he just worked hard and was just a sponge, just picked up on every little bit of coaching and advice that he got and he did a good job. His parents did a good job of surrounding him with really good people and it’s been pretty awesome to see.”
Here's what 247 Sports had to say about Fasusi as a prospect:
"Gifted O-lineman with true book-end tackle potential. Possesses excellent physical tools and promising athletic context in track and field and combine testing categories. Legitimately 6-foot-5 with long arms and a big reach. Wears mass well and owns space to add more bulk. Multi-sport athlete with 50+ shot put and 150+ discus prowess. Grew up playing soccer and is young for the 2025 cycle."
