Texas high school football: Top 25 offensive linemen returning in 2024
The 2024 Texas high school football season is fast approaching. With fall camps in the foreground and Week 1 less than a month away, SBLive is taking a look at the top returning players across every position.
In this segment, we are taking a list at some of the top offensive linemen in the state, several of whom are still being pursued by some of the top Division I schools in the country.
SBLive scoured all classifications and corners of the state and is taking a position-by-position look at the top returners, starting with quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends.
Here now are the 25 best returning run and pass blockers entering the 2024 season, spanning associations, school sizes and all corners of the Lone Star State.
TOP 25 RETURNING OFFENSIVE LINEMEN IN TEXAS IN 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order
Desean Bryant Jr., sr.
School: Duncanville | Measurables: 6-4, 250
While the Panthers are renowned for their stable of all-world backs and receivers, someone has to make sure those guys are doing their job. Bryant is one of those tasked to deliver on that responsibility and the tackle has proven worthy of the challenge, helping guide Duncanville to back-to-back 6A DI state championships and officially committing to Arizona State.
Brady Buchanan, sr.
School: Corpus Christi Calallen | Measurables: 6-3, 300
It’s not hard to spot Buchanan on the field, especially with his imposing size and wearing the huge number 75 on his Wildcat jersey. But the senior tackle is wanting to bulk up in another category - fielding several college offers. For now, Buchanan remains uncommitted but attended camps at Texas Tech and Texas State and also took a visit to UTEP.
Devin Cage, sr.
School: Corpus Christi Miller | Measurables: 6-0, 265
Last season, Miller ranked third in the state in points per game, generating an average of 56.4. Cage was a pivotal force up front for that high-powered Bucs’ offense and was named Co-Offensive Lineman MVP for District 14-5A DI after not allowing a single sack and registering 71 pancake blocks in the Bucs’ 14 games played.
Connor Carty, sr.
School: Prosper | Measurables: 6-4, 285
Carty played right guard for one of the top offensive lines in the state last season, a unit that featured two Division I commits and helped the Eagles to average 39 points and 401 total yards in the regular season en route to claiming the District 5-6A title. Carty now goes into his senior year as a college commit himself, planning to play at Texas A&M.
Jackson Christian, sr.
School: Port Neches-Groves | Measurables: 6-5, 310
Christian, a guard, definitely had a junior season to remember, being an integral part of the Indians’ run to the 5A DII championship as well as being a first-team All-District 9-5A DII selection. He’s seeking a repeat performance while getting ready to play at the University of Texas, where Christian has committed.
Kash Courtney, sr.
School: Carthage | Measurables: 6-4, 260
Courtney, who plays tackle, helps pave the way for Carthage’s array of skill standouts. An Arkansas commit, he started as a sophomore on the Bulldogs’ 4A DII state title team and as a junior, was part of a Carthage squad that went 13-1 and made it to the regional finals.
Demetris Dean II, sr.
School: Jasper | Measurables: 6-4, 265
Dean helped the Bulldogs reach the fourth round of the 4A DI playoffs last season, and his return helps give Jasper the chance to go even further in this upcoming go-round. The tackle, who also placed fourth in the 4A state discus meet and seventh in the state shot put last spring, has committed to Houston.
Drew Evers, jr.
School: Flower Mound | Measurables: 6-4, 285
Evers has a chance to be the headliner for the Class of 2026 as a tackle. He’s already being pursued by an abundance of high-profile schools, receiving offers from the likes to the top Texas schools as well as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Michael Fasusi, sr.
School: Lewisville | Measurables: 6-6, 290
He’s one of the top uncommitted prospects in the nation, but not for long. On Aug. 21, Fasusi - a premier tackle for the Farmers - is expected to announce his decision, with Texas considered the favorite, but Texas A&M and Oklahoma also heavily pursuing his services.
Henry Fenuku, sr.
School: North Crowley | Measurables: 6-5, 295
The incoming senior guard has committed to play at Missouri. But before he shifts focus to playing at the next level, Fenuku wants to end his high school career with a flourish on the heels of his junior season, when he helped the Panthers finish 14-1 while reaching the 6A DI state semifinals.
Justin Flores, sr.
School: Beeville | Measurables: 7-0, 350
As a junior last season, Flores recorded 42 pancakes and 23 cuts for the Trojans, and was named the Most Valuable Lineman in District 15-4A. He’s had success in other areas, too, as in 2018 at the age of 11, he was the grand champion in the Kids Que Nation Points Chase contest put together by a national barbecue grill and smoker.
Ryan Fodje, sr.
School: Cypress Bridgeland | Measurables: 6-4, 275
Fodje - an Oklahoma commit - and teammate Jonte Newman may be considered the best tackle tandem in the state. Playing right tackle, Fodje was a first-team All-District 16-6A choice in 2023 while helping pave the way for a Bears’ offense which averaged 40 points and just more than 400 yards a game.
Marcus Garcia, sr.
School: Denton Ryan | Measurables: 6-5, 280
Garcia has made a drastic change in his weight from his freshman year. According to a post on his X page, the tackle weighed between 165-170 pounds his freshman year before bulking up at least 100 pounds since then. That build-up has paid dividends, as Garcia has parlayed that into a commitment to play at Texas A&M.
Ty Haywood, sr.
School: Denton Ryan | Measurables: 6-5, 285
Haywood is considered one of the top tackles in the country, as evidenced by his commitment to Alabama. But he’s also considered one of the premier shot-putters as well, having thrown at least 50 feet in several meets, with a personal best of 58 feet, 6 inches during a meet this spring.
Owen Hollenbeck, sr.
School: Melissa | Measurables: 6-3, 315
Perhaps the state’s best center, Hollenbeck was a first-team All-District selection his freshman season. He’s continued to get better for the rising power from Collin County and Hollenbeck has committed to play for Oklahoma, where his sister Sarah competes on the school’s rowing team.
Żaden Krempin, jr.
School: Prosper | Measurables: 6-5, 270
Krempin, who plays tackle, is another standout up front for an Eagle squad boasting one of the top lines in the state. His stock is already rising, having received offers from high-profile SEC schools including Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU and Arkansas, along with Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, SMU and Houston.
Jerald Mays, jr.
School: Pflugerville Weiss | Measurables: 6-4, 280
Mays has been a varsity starter for a 6A squad the past two seasons. As a junior, he allowed only one sack and registered 23 pancake blocks while earning first-team All-District and honorable mention All-State honors. He has received offers from several in-state programs, including Texas State, UTSA and SMU.
Patrick McMath, sr.
School: Katy | Measurables: 6-4, 255
For the Tigers, the incoming senior center helped them attain a 10-win campaign in 2023. He’s seeking higher places going into his senior season, while McMath also prepares to head to Texas Tech, where he committed earlier this summer.
Day’jon Moore, jr.
School: Willis | Measurables: 6-3, 305
Moore is one of the rising talents in the state, and the sky remains the limit for this Class of 2026 prospect. He has received offers from Texas Tech, TCU, UTSA and Houston, and even from Florida State and Nebraska.
Jonte Newman, sr.
School: Cypress Bridgeland | Measurables: 6-5, 280
A left tackle, Newman helped the Bears to a nine-win season in 2023, and he also received District 16-6A first-team honors for the second straight season. He will stay in the Lone Star State, having committed to play for Texas A&M and first-year head coach Mike Elko.
Dramodd Odoms, sr.
School: Houston Lamar | Measurables: 6-6, 275
Odoms, playing left tackle, received first-team All-District 18-6A honors last season while helping Lamar to a 12-1 record and a 6A DI regional semifinal appearance. He plans to play at the next level after committing to SMU.
Nicolas Robertson, jr.
School: Spring Klein | Measurables: 6-3, 335
Robertson is one of the names to watch when discussing the top interior linemen in the Houston metropolitan area. College coaches have also taken notice. On the very first day of June, after attending a team camp at Texas, Robertson left with an offer from the Longhorns. Since then, Arkansas, Penn State and Alabama have extended offers.
Lamont Rogers, sr.
School: Mesquite Horn | Measurables: 6-7, 305
While Haywood and Fasusi are considered perhaps the best offensive tackles in the Metroplex, don’t forget about Rogers, who is easily in that conversation. In fact as a sophomore, the Missouri commit was already a first-team All-District selection.
Logan Schram, sr.
School: Boerne | Measurables: 6-6, 290
Schram, who can play both tackle and guard, has committed to play at TCU. He had played left tackle his sophomore and junior seasons, the latter helping a Greyhound squad finish 10-2 and reach the second round of the 4A DI playoffs.
Byron Washington, sr.
School: DeSoto | Measurables: 6-8, 380
Washington certainly brings impressive size and strength up front, especially when it comes to clearing holes for the Eagles’ skill standouts. Not to mention going viral for the one-on-one battle against a Summer Creek lineman in last season’s 6A DII title game. The tackle has been an integral part of DeSoto’s back-to-back 6A DII state championship teams, and the Syracuse commit is a huge reason the Eagles have a great shot at a “three-peat.”
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx