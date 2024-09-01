Little Rock Parkview football holds off Melissa in cross-state showdown (photos)
Kansas State comit Monterrio Elston has two rushing touchdowns in Patriots' 27-20 win in Texas
Senior running back Monterrio Elston scored two rushing touchdowns to lift Little Rock Parkview over host Melissa 27-20 on Saturday night in a cross-state showdown in Texas.
Elston, a Kansas State commit, rushed for a game-high 158 yards on 13 carries and scored on runs of 68 and 61 yards.
Quarterback Quentin Murphy, an Arkansas commit, had 65 yards rushing on 14 carries and he scored the first points for the Patriots (1-0) on a 10-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
Melissa quarterback Noah Schuback completed 12-of-27 passes for 212 yards and connected on three touchdown passes with receiver Jacob Nye covering 49, 7 and 22 yards.
- Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview defeats Melissa (Texas): Live score, updates of high school football opener
View photos by photographer Robbie Rakestraw of Parkview's victory in Texas:
Published |Modified