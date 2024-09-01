High School

Little Rock Parkview football holds off Melissa in cross-state showdown (photos)

Kansas State comit Monterrio Elston has two rushing touchdowns in Patriots' 27-20 win in Texas

Todd Shurtleff

Little Rock Parkview running back Monterrio Elston scores one of his two rushing touchdowns Saturday night.
/ Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

Senior running back Monterrio Elston scored two rushing touchdowns to lift Little Rock Parkview over host Melissa 27-20 on Saturday night in a cross-state showdown in Texas.

Elston, a Kansas State commit, rushed for a game-high 158 yards on 13 carries and scored on runs of 68 and 61 yards.

Quarterback Quentin Murphy, an Arkansas commit, had 65 yards rushing on 14 carries and he scored the first points for the Patriots (1-0) on a 10-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

Melissa quarterback Noah Schuback completed 12-of-27 passes for 212 yards and connected on three touchdown passes with receiver Jacob Nye covering 49, 7 and 22 yards.

View photos by photographer Robbie Rakestraw of Parkview's victory in Texas:

Photo
Parkview quarterback Quentin Murphy carries during Saturday night's game against host Melissa. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Parkview running back Cameron Settles / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Parkview head coach Brad Bolding / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Parkview running back Dak Crosby / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Melissa quarterback Noah Schuback attempts a pass over the over the arm of Parkview defensive tackle Billy Moore. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Parkview quarterback Quentin Murphy is tripped up. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Melissa quarterback Noah Schuback / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Melissa receiver Jacob Nye makes one of his three touchdown catches. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Receiver Jacob Nye of Melissa and teammate Noah Schuback celebrate a touchdown. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
/ Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Monterrio Elston (right) of Parkview celebrates with a teammate following a touchdown. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
