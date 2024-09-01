Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview at Melissa (Texas): Live score, updates of high school football opener (8/31/2024)
MELISSA, TEXAS - A defending state champion from Arkansas will try its luck against one of the best schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Little Rock Parkview, the defending Class 5A state champions from Arkansas, travels to the gleaming Kenny Deel Stadium in Melissa to take on the Cardinals on Saturday night.
The two teams will face off at 7:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 0, MELISSA 0 (1Q)
FIRST QUARTER
- Parkview going backward after a holding penalty and a huge tackle for loss from Melissa cornerback Noah Husband. Patriots face a fourth-and-21 from the Cardinal 23 and they will call their first time out of the half.
- Parkview appeared to have scored a TD, but it was erased due to a holding penalty on the Patriots.
- Parkview's Quentin Murphy executes a successful keeper, and the Patriots are knocking on the door early, having the ball near the Melissa 10.
- Parkview converts on a third down as QB Quentin Murphy finds receiver Kyrick Fulks for a gain down near the Melissa 25.
- Parkview forces a three-and-out on the game's opening series and the Patriots will have the ball for the first time at their 45-yard line.
- Parkview will kick things off to Melissa to start this contest.
- Getting set to kick things off here in Melissa.
PREGAME
- Melissa runs out of its tunnel and onto the field, and the Cardinals are wearing all black tonight. Parkview is wearing all white.
- Here at Kenny Deel Stadium as Melissa welcomes in Arkansas power Little Rock Parkview.
