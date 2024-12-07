High School

Live score updates: Atascocita vs. North Shore in Texas high school football regional final (12/7/2024)

Nationally-ranked North Shore and Atascocita meet for the fourth year in a row to determine who advances to the Class 6A-Division I state semifinals

Dennis Silva II

Atascocita Eagles return to the field to start the second half against the Westlake Chaparrals at the non-district Class 6A football game on Friday, Sept 13, 2024, at Westlake High School in West Lake Hills, TX. / John Gutierrez/Special to American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Atascocita Eagles (12-1) play the North Shore Mustangs (13-0) in the Texas high school football Class 6A Division 1 regional finals on Saturday at Thorne Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

It’s the fourth year in a row the two District 23-6A rivals meet in the regional final, and the fifth time in six seasons. North Shore won each of the four previous playoff meetings (34-28 in 2023, 38-7 in 2022, 44-20 in 2021, 76-49 in 2019).

According to MaxPreps’ national rankings, North Shore is eighth. Atascocita is 16th.

North Shore is aiming for a fifth state title since 2015. Over that time, the Mustangs have won seven regional championships.

Atascocita is seeking its first regional championship since 2016, when it beat North Shore 33-27 in overtime in the regional final. The Eagles are playing their sixth regional final in the last 10 years.

The winner of this game plays Austin Westlake, which beat Lake Travis 24-17 in the Region IV final on Thursday, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Legacy Stadium in Katy.

This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Atascocita vs. North Shore Texas High School Football Playoffs Live Updates

Updates will be placed here.

