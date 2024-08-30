North Shore vs. South Oak Cliff: Live score, updates of Texas high school football opener (8/30/2024)
The 2024 Texas high school football season has arrived, and with it, a Houston vs. Dallas powerhouse tilt headlines Week 1.
Nationally ranked Galena Park North Shore hosts South Oak Cliff to open the season. The game is set for a 7 p.m. (Central time) kickoff.
It's perhaps the game of the Week in a loaded Week 1 of the 2024 Texas high school football season and SBLive has you updated by the moment.
Scroll down and refresh this page for the latest score and game updates as the Mustangs battle the Golden Bears:
PREGAME (LIVE): NORTH SHORE VS. SOUTH OAK CLIFF
Refresh for the latest.
-- Both teams played until the last day of the 2023 Texas high school football season, and both teams similarly saw their respective seasons end in defeat. How long does the taste of AT&T Stadium defeat linger?
About North Shore
North Shore wants redemption after falling in its title game last season, in this case 6A DI to Duncanville, which was also the case in 2022 after North Shore won it all in 2021. The Mustangs, which went 15-1 last season, do bring back the kind of players that are capable of finishing the job this time around, led by standout quarterback Kaleb Bailey, running back D’Andre Hardeman and defensive back Devin Sanchez, an Ohio State commit.
Key players? QB Kaleb Bailey (6-1, 200, 4-star); D’Andre Hardeman (5-9, 200, Rice); Charles Ross (6-1, 195, LSU commit), Devin Sanchez (6-3, 185, Ohio State commit).
About South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff claimed back-to-back 5A DII crowns in 2021 and 2022, but fell just a few points shy of a three-peat, falling to Port Neches-Groves in last season’s title game. The Bears will bring back quite a bit of experience, with linebacker Jayden Shelton leading the charge. Shelton had 119 tackles and seven sacks a season ago.
Key Players? Jayden Shelton (6-1, 220, Arkansas commit); QB Reggie McNeal Jr. (6-0, 175), ATH Carter Kopecky (6-0, 180); DB Tobias Gary (5-11, 180).
—
More Week 1 Texas high school football
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- Who are the 100 most important high school football players in Texas? We scoured the state and counted down from 100 to 1: Part 1 (100-51) |Part 2 (50-1)
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties, 45 linebackers and 25 kickers/punters.
- Finally, we examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx