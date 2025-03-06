McDonald's All-American Aaliyah Chavez, state champion Lady Plainsmen honored at ceremony
Wednesday was a day for the girls at Lubbock Monterey High School.
After beating Liberty Hill 64-35 on Saturday, March 1, in the 5A Division II girls state basketball championship, the Lady Plainsmen and senior guard, Aaliyah Chavez were honored for their achievements this week.
Lubbock ISD held a pep rally Wednesday morning at Monterey High School where the Lady Plainsmen were recognized for bringing home the program's first state title since 1981,
In a joint celebration, Chavez, a five-star recruit, McDonald's All-American selection and the No. 1 girls prospect in the 2025 class, received a bonus honor as she was presented with her official McDonald's All-American jersey.
One of 24 players selected to play in the prestigious event on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn - all of whom are part of ESPNW 60 rankings - Chavez will suit up for Team West, where she'll play alongside Dee Alexander (Purcell Marian High School, Ohio), Sienna Betts (Grandview, Colorado), Jasmine Davidson (Clackamas, Oregon), Addison Deal (Mater Dei, California), Alexandra Eschmeyer (Peak to Peak Charter School, Colorado), Grace Knox (Etiwanda, California), Ayla McDowell (Cypress Springs, Texas), Brynn McGaughy (Central Valley, Washington), Aliyahna Morris (Etiwanda, California), Emilee Skinner (Ridgeline, Utah) and Jordan Speiser (Lutheran, Missouri).
They will line up against Team East, comprised of Nyla Brooks (Bishop Ireton, Virginia), Kaelyn Carroll (Tabor Academy, Massachusetts), Jaida Civil (Palm Bay Magnet, Florida), Aaliyah Crump (Montverde Academy, Florida), Jaliyah Davis (Blue Valley North, Kansas), ZaKiyah Johnson (Sacred Heart Academy, Kentucky), Leah Macy (Bethlehem, Kentucky), Agot Makeer (Montverde Academy, Florida), Mia Pauldo (Morris Catholic, New Jersey), Deniya Prawl (IMG Academy, Florida), Lara Somfai (IMG Academy, Florida) and Hailee Swain (Holy Innocents' Episcopal, Georgia).
Read more stories about Aaliyah Chavez's historic career here.
It was only fitting that Chavez share the moment with the Lady Plainsmen. After all, they spent years making memories together.
Chavez reflected on the moment, telling the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, "It definitely means a lot to me. I've been dreaming about this since I was a little kid. Just watching the games over the years, and now I'm gonna be the next one playing, it's kind of crazy."
Indeed, Chavez had a year, and a career at Monterey that you could describe as a good kind of crazy. And it was craziness at an elite level. Going 37-5 this season, Monterey scored 3,151 points this season and Chavez, a five-star recruit, had 1,451 points - good for 10th all-time nationally in a single season, per MaxPreps records.
Chavez finished her career at Monterey with 4,796 points - good for 14th all-time - and was named finals MVP after scoring a game-high 19 points in the state championship against Liberty Hill.
She's set to announce her college commitment on March 25, where she's expected to choose between Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and South Carolina.