No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez wins Texas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year for second consecutive season
Aaliyah Chavez, the nation’s No. 1-ranked women’s basketball recruit for the Class of 2025, capped her varsity career with a state championship and a legacy that will be remembered for generations in Lubbock, Texas.
Chavez, a 5-foot-11 senior at Lubbock Monterey, led the Lady Plainsmen to a dominant 64-35 victory over Liberty Hill in the 5A Division II state finals, securing Monterey’s first state championship in 44 years. She played a pivotal role in the win, scoring 19 points and earning the state finals MVP award.
Read more stories about Aaliyah Chavez's historic career here.
And now, as she does after every season, Chavez is adding to her collection of accolades. Recently named the 2025 Naismith Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year, she was also announced Thursday as the 2024-25 Texas Gatorade Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year — the second consecutive year she has won the award.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Chavez said, "Success is built on consistency. Not excuses."
Set to announce her college commitment on March 25, Chavez is expected to choose between Texas, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma, She'll then play in what will technically be her final high school game on April 1, when she suits up for Team West in the 2025 McDonald's High School All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Her dominance on the court has been well-documented, though she's about to get a lot more pub in the coming years. Chavez finished her career at Monterey with 4,796 points, ranking 14th on the all-time national scoring list. She surpassed Delta Academy’s Lindsay Roy (2008-12, Marks, Mississippi), according to MaxPreps girls basketball records.
After ranking 16th in single-season scoring as a junior with 1,324 points, Chavez surpassed that mark this season with 1,451 points, placing her 10th all-time. She bumped Southeast Lauderdale’s Monique Horner (2000-01, Meridian, Mississippi) to 11th on the list.
Chavez is the only player to crack the top 20 in all-time single-season scoring since Bishop’s Destiny Littleton (La Jolla, Calif.) posted 1,366 points in the 2016-17 season. She also joins an elite group of just five players who have appeared multiple times in the top 20, alongside Geri Grigsby (McDowell, Kentucky, 1976-77), Adriana McGowen (Goodrich, Texas, 2004-05), Victoria Vivians (Scott Central, Forest, Mississippi, 2013-14), and Mary Katheryn Govero (Mt. Salus Christian, Clinton, Mississippi, 2005-06).
Over 150 career games, Chavez amassed 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists, 476 steals, and 134 blocks. She averaged an astonishing 31.97 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.1 steals per game, cementing her place among the greatest high school players of all time.