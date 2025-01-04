No. 2 Allen vs. No. 10 Plano East Texas high school boys' basketball: Live scoring, updates, preview
One of the biggest games in Texas tonight features the No. 2 Allen Eagles against No. 10 Plano East. Opening tip is slated for 7 p.m. CT.
The Panthers, defending Class 6A champions, are off to a 16-3 start. They began the season 10-0 before suffering a 57-55 loss to Prosper on Dec. 3.
They are led by 6-foot-6 senior power forward DJ Hall, a 3-star athlete by 247Sports who is headed to Texas State.
After escaping Keller in a 70-69 thriller to cap a five-game winning streak on Dec. 26, they dropped consecutive games to Argyle (47-44) and Guyer (67-48) before bouncing back with a 48-39 win over McKinney on Dec. 31.
Allen brings a 19-1 mark into the game. The Eagles have won 11-straight after suffering an overtime loss at home against Brennan on Nov. 22.
They are led by a trio of seniors in 6-4 Antoine Shannon, 6-7 Deandre Thomas and 6-0 Trent Pane.
Shannon leads the team with 253 points and 108 rebounds, averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 boards per game.
Thomas is averaging 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks. He is shooting 56 percent from the field and has 228 points.
Pane averages 10.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals while making 79 percent of his free throws.
No. 2 Allen vs. Plano East boys basketball: live scoring, updates:
We're set for the opening tip at Plano East High School.
More Texas high school sports news:
5-star Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 girls recruit, moves up all-time list
Decision by No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez has finalists searching for answers
Nation’s No. 1 girls high school basketball recruit Aaliyah Chavez scores 124 points in Caprock Texas Classic
Top 25 Texas high school girls basketball rankings: Converse Judson on top (1/1/2025)