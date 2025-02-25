NO.9 GEORGETOWN V. NO.1 SAN ANTONIO WAGNER: UIL TEXAS 5A-1 STATE SEMIFINALL; PREVIEW, LIVE UPDATES
KYLE, TEXAS - The Final Four is here, and after tonight the Texas UIL 5A-Division 1 state championship will be set for Saturday's final clash inside the Alamodome at 1 pm.
In a top 10 battle according to Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), the Georgetown Eagles (33-4) will tip off against the Wagner Lady Thunderbirds (33-3) in the Texas high school girl's UIL 5A-Division 1 state semifinal.
On their route to tonight's final four matchup, the Thunderbirds won the rubber match with their district foe, the Comal Pieper Warriors on Saturday, 54-42. Senior Thunderbird point guard LA Sneed led Wagner as she has done all year with 22 points while sophomore forward A'Rielle Williams chipped in with 19 points in the victory.
The Lady Thunderbirds are looking for their first appearance in the state championship game in school history as they are 0-5 in state semifinal games.
On the other side of the court, the Eagles are a senior laden squad who got here by defeating the Hendrickson Lady Hawks, 61-53. Georgetown is led by senior forwards Cassady Lee and Chasidy Lee this season running their offense through a strong inside presence and an abundance of team chemistry.
The Eagles have now reached the state semifinals for the 11th time in school history - their first appearence since 2014.
The winner of this top-10 battle will face the winner of the Denton Ryan versus Red Oak matchup which tip-offs simultaneously tonight at 6:30 pm.
No. 9 Georgetown v. No. 1 San Antonio Wagner, Texas UIL girls 5A-I state semifinal; scoring, updates
Live scoring updates will go here once tip-off begins.