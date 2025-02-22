Texas UIL high school girls Class 1A-6A basketball state semifinal brackets; scoreboard (02/24/25 - 02/26/25)
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the semifinal round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
The state semifinals begin on Feb. 24, and the state championship games will held on Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Check out the brackets below to see this year's semifinalists and check back often as we will regularly update semifinal scores here as they come in.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas.
TEXAS UIL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE SEMIFINAL BRACKETS, SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Division I
Gail Borden County vs. Clyde Eula
Neches vs. Broaddus
Class 1A Division II
Nazareth vs. Jayton
Saltillo vs. Zavalla
Class 2A Division I
Panhandle vs. Nocona
Larue LaPoynor vs. San Saba
Class 2A Division II
Farwell vs. Lipan
Ben Wheeler Martins Mill vs. Goldthwaite
Class 3A Division I
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Winnsboro
Fairfield vs. Corpus Christi West Oso
Class 3A Division II
Idalou vs. Bells
Kountze vs. Jourdanton
Class 4A Division I
Decatur vs. Mabank
Waco La Vega vs. San Antonio Davenport/Fredericksburg winner
Class 4A Division II
Glen Rose vs. Dallas Lincoln
Bridge City vs. Cuero
Class 5A Division I
Denton Ryan vs. Red Oak
Georgetown vs. San Antonio Wagner/San Antonio Pieper winner
Class 5A Division II
Lubbock Monterey vs. Frisco Memorial
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill/Bryan Rudder vs. Liberty Hill
Class 6A Division I
Plano East vs. Cedar Hill
Houston Summer Creek vs. Cibolo Steele/San Antonio Bryan winner
Class 6A Division II
Fort Worth Boswell vs. Lancaster/Cypress Springs winner
Fort Bend Hightower vs. San Antonio Churchill/San Marcos winner