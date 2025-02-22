High School

Texas UIL high school girls Class 1A-6A basketball state semifinal brackets; scoreboard (02/24/25 - 02/26/25)

Brackets and upcoming scoreboard for the Texas UIL girls high school state basketball semifinals

Aaliyah Chavez and Lubbock Monterey have reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1990.
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the semifinal round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff. 

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.

The state semifinals begin on Feb. 24, and the state championship games will held on Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Check out the brackets below to see this year's semifinalists and check back often as we will regularly update semifinal scores here as they come in.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas.

TEXAS UIL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE SEMIFINAL BRACKETS, SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Division I

Gail Borden County vs. Clyde Eula

Neches vs. Broaddus

Class 1A Division II

Nazareth vs. Jayton

Saltillo vs. Zavalla

Class 2A Division I

Panhandle vs. Nocona

Larue LaPoynor vs. San Saba

Class 2A Division II

Farwell vs. Lipan

Ben Wheeler Martins Mill vs. Goldthwaite

Class 3A Division I

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Winnsboro

Fairfield vs. Corpus Christi West Oso

Class 3A Division II

Idalou vs. Bells

Kountze vs. Jourdanton

Class 4A Division I

Decatur vs. Mabank

Waco La Vega vs. San Antonio Davenport/Fredericksburg winner

Class 4A Division II

Glen Rose vs. Dallas Lincoln

Bridge City vs. Cuero

Class 5A Division I

Denton Ryan vs. Red Oak

Georgetown vs. San Antonio Wagner/San Antonio Pieper winner

Class 5A Division II

Lubbock Monterey vs. Frisco Memorial

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill/Bryan Rudder vs. Liberty Hill

Class 6A Division I

Plano East vs. Cedar Hill

Houston Summer Creek vs. Cibolo Steele/San Antonio Bryan winner

Class 6A Division II

Fort Worth Boswell vs. Lancaster/Cypress Springs winner

Fort Bend Hightower vs. San Antonio Churchill/San Marcos winner

