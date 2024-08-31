North Shore kicks off 2024 football season by shutting out South Oak Cliff (photos)
Quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounts for three touchdowns in 38-0 home victory
Senior quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounted for three touchdowns to lead North Shore to a 38-0 rout of visiting South Oak Cliff on Friday night in the 2024 season opener.
Bailey connected with receiver Cameron Smith for two touchdown passes including a 43-yard strike early in the second quarter for Mustangs first score.
Bailey gave North Shore a 14-0 lead with a 63-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Mustangs held a commanding 28-0 halftime advantage.
View photos by photographer Rob August from North Shore's victory on Friday night in Houston.
