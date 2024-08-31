High School

North Shore kicks off 2024 football season by shutting out South Oak Cliff (photos)

Quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounts for three touchdowns in 38-0 home victory

Quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounted for three touchdowns in North Shore's 2024 season-opening victory Friday night.
Quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounted for three touchdowns in North Shore's 2024 season-opening victory Friday night. / Photo by Rob August

Senior quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounted for three touchdowns to lead North Shore to a 38-0 rout of visiting South Oak Cliff on Friday night in the 2024 season opener.

Bailey connected with receiver Cameron Smith for two touchdown passes including a 43-yard strike early in the second quarter for Mustangs first score.

Bailey gave North Shore a 14-0 lead with a 63-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Mustangs held a commanding 28-0 halftime advantage.

View photos by photographer Rob August from North Shore's victory on Friday night in Houston.

North Shore players take to the field before their 2024 season opener Friday night in Houston. / Photo by Rob August
North Shore safety Dezmon Christian / Photo by Rob August
South Oak Cliff defenders take down North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey. / Photo by Rob August
Kendrick Deblanc attempts to elude a North Shore defender. / Photo by Rob August
North Shore defensive tackle John Nealey (left) battle South Oak Cliff lineman Brison Ramsey-Brooks. / Photo by Rob August
South Oak Cliff quarterback Carter Kopecky hands off to running back Damond Williams. / Photo by Rob August
North Shore linebacker Charles Ross tackles quarterback Carter Kopecky. / Photo by Rob August
North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey / Photo by Rob August
South Oak Cliff running back Mikail Trotter carries. / Photo by Rob August
