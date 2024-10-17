High School

North Shore vs. Channelview: Live score, updates of Texas high school football (10/17/2024)

Follow live as nation's No. 1 cornerback, nationally ranked Mustangs take on Houston area foe

Andy Buhler

North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey following his touchdown run.
North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey following his touchdown run. / Photo by Rob August

North Shore hosts Channelview in a Week 8 Texas high school football showdown on Thursday.

Will the nationally ranked Mustangs keep pace against the winless Falcons?

Scroll down for score and game updates from pregame to stadium teardown on Thursday night.

PREGAME: NORTH SHORE VS. CHANNELVIEW

Refresh for latest

About North Shore (6-0):

The Mustangs are the No. 8 ranked team in the country and No. 3 overall team in Texas, behind No. 1 Duncanville and No. 2 North Crowley.

Last week, Kaleb Bailey passed for a few touchdowns and ran for one more in a 70-0win over district foe Goose Creek Memorialon Thursday. Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 corner, and company have a winless district foe at home on Thursday.

North Shore boasts Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 rated cornerback and an Ohio State commit and 4-star Colorado-committed wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.

The Mustangs have three 200-plus-yard rushers, headline by Chris Thomas (282 yards, 5 TD), D'Andre Hardemann (252 yards, 3 TDs) and Bailey (220 yards, 3 TDs).

About Channelview (0-7):

It's been a less successful season for the Falcons, who are 0-7 coming off of a 41-19 loss to Kingwood in Week 7. Can Channelview slow North Shore's speed?

-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx

Published
Andy Buhler
ANDY BUHLER

Andy Buhler is a Regional Editor of Texas and the national breaking news desk. He brings more than five years of experience covering high school sports across the state of Washington and beyond, where he covered the likes of Paolo Banchero and Tari Eason served on state tournament seeding committees. He works on the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national boys basketball rankings. He has covered everything from the Final Four, MLS in Atlanta to local velodrome before diving into the world of preps. His bylines can be found in The News Tribune (Tacoma, Washington), The Associated Press, The Columbian (Vancouver, Washington), The Oregonian and more. He holds a degree from Gonzaga and is based out of Portland, Oregon.

Home/Texas