North Shore vs. Channelview: Live score, updates of Texas high school football (10/17/2024)
North Shore hosts Channelview in a Week 8 Texas high school football showdown on Thursday.
Will the nationally ranked Mustangs keep pace against the winless Falcons?
Scroll down for score and game updates from pregame to stadium teardown on Thursday night.
PREGAME: NORTH SHORE VS. CHANNELVIEW
Refresh for latest
About North Shore (6-0):
The Mustangs are the No. 8 ranked team in the country and No. 3 overall team in Texas, behind No. 1 Duncanville and No. 2 North Crowley.
Last week, Kaleb Bailey passed for a few touchdowns and ran for one more in a 70-0win over district foe Goose Creek Memorialon Thursday. Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 corner, and company have a winless district foe at home on Thursday.
North Shore boasts Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 rated cornerback and an Ohio State commit and 4-star Colorado-committed wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.
The Mustangs have three 200-plus-yard rushers, headline by Chris Thomas (282 yards, 5 TD), D'Andre Hardemann (252 yards, 3 TDs) and Bailey (220 yards, 3 TDs).
About Channelview (0-7):
It's been a less successful season for the Falcons, who are 0-7 coming off of a 41-19 loss to Kingwood in Week 7. Can Channelview slow North Shore's speed?
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx