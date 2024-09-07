North Shore vs. Crowley: Live score, updates of Texas high school football tilt (9/6/2024)
Nationally ranked North Shore hits the road to play Crowley in Week 2 of the 2024 Texas high school football season on Friday.
The game kicked off at 7 p.m. (Central time) and is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
2Q (LIVE): NORTH SHORE 7, CROWLEY 7
Refresh this page for the latest.
SECOND QUARTER
-- Kaleb Bailey throws his second pick of the night, giving Crowley the ball back around midfield with 10:10 left in the second quarter.
About No. 3 North Shore
Last week, Kaleb Bailey connected twice with senior receiver Cameron Smith, who finished with 113 yards and two TDs in North Shore's 38-0 win over No. 12 South Oak Cliff to open the season.
The Mustangs return Ohio State-committed Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 cornerback. And fourth-year starting QB Kaleb Bailey, who has played in more meaningful high school football games than most.
About Crowley
The Eagles walloped Birdville 50-14 in Week 1. Caleb Williams, senior quarterback, had 213 yards passing, completed 12 of 16 pass attempts, threw two TD passes and ran two more in, while rushing for a game-high 201 yards on eight carries.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx