How to watch, live steam North Shore vs. Crowley in Texas high school football tilt

Here's where to stream live as nationally ranked Mustangs hit the road to face Crowley in Week 2

Andy Buhler

North Shore'sDevin Sanchez (6) runs off the field in the third quarter of a 6A UIL high school football semifinal game at the Pfield in Pflugerville on Dec. 9, 2023.
North Shore'sDevin Sanchez (6) runs off the field in the third quarter of a 6A UIL high school football semifinal game at the Pfield in Pflugerville on Dec. 9, 2023. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and one of the state's three nationally ranked teams is playing its first road game.

Crowley hosts nationally ranked North Shore on Friday at 7 p.m.

How to watch North Shore vs. Crowley football live stream

What: Crowley hosts nationally ranked North Shore in Week 2 of the Texas high school football season.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. (Central time)

Where: Crowley ISD Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch the live stream online: Watch North Shore vs. Crowley live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

About North Shore

About Crowley

