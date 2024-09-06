How to watch, live steam North Shore vs. Crowley in Texas high school football tilt
Week 2 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and one of the state's three nationally ranked teams is playing its first road game.
Crowley hosts nationally ranked North Shore on Friday at 7 p.m.
How to watch North Shore vs. Crowley football live stream
What: Crowley hosts nationally ranked North Shore in Week 2 of the Texas high school football season.
When: Friday at 7 p.m. (Central time)
Where: Crowley ISD Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas
How to watch the live stream online: Watch North Shore vs. Crowley live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
