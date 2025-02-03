OT Ty Haywood among top 10 uncommitted 2025 Texas high school football recruits
With National Signing Day set for Wednesday, Feb. 5, High School on SI and SBLive decided to take a look at 10 of the top uncommitted 2025 high school football recruits still waiting to announce their commitment.
Despite a vast majority of athletes having already announced their commitments or signed National Letters of Intent, this list is still full of three- to five-star recruits throughout the state – including some of the top college prospects in the country.
Here are the top 10 remaining unsigned and uncommitted high school football players from the Class of 2025 in the state of Texas.
Top 10 uncommitted 2025 Texas high school football players
1. Ty Haywood, OT, Denton Ryan
Ranked No. 16 overall in the Class of 2025 on the ESPN 300 and No. 12 by 247Sports, Haywood - who announced his intentions to commit on Wednesday - is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound road grader at offensive tackle. A five-star recruit by ESPN, Haywood gets a 90 overall scout grade from the publication, which ranks him No. 3 at his position, No. 6 regional and No. 6 in the state.
On the contrary, 247Sports rates Haywood a four-star who is No. 42 nationally, No. 10 at his position and No. 12 overall in Texas. Haywood helped lead Denton Ryan to a 13-2 record this season while captaining an offensive line that paved the way for 5,930 yards of total offense – an average of 395.3 yards per game.
With over 30 FBS offers at his choosing, Haywood previously hinted his decision would come down to Oklahoma, Alabama or Florida State, though Michigan has since emerged as a late favorite for the Mississippi transfer’s next destination.
2. Donovan Jones, LB, Waco Midway
He burst onto the scene after racking up 71 tackles (six for loss), one sack, one interception and four pass breakups as a junior. He went on to announce his commitment to Oklahoma State on June 16, 2024, before reversing course and decommitting on Nov. 1, 2024.
A three-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports, the 6-0, 205 outside linebacker holds offers from Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, TCU, USF, UTEP, North Texas and Arkansas State. ESPN 300 ranks Jones as the No. 78 player in the state for 2025, No. 41 nationally at his position and No. 104 in the region.
3. Javar Thomas, LB, Houston Nimitz
Newsflash: Hard-hitting outside linebackers with size and speed are coveted by college football teams. And Thomas, who fits that mold, is highly coveted.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound three-star recruit by 247Sports out of Houston’s Aldine Nimitz High holds offers from Baylor, Houston, Louisiana Tech, SMU and Arkansas State. He helped the Cougars to a 7-4 mark last season while guiding a defense that held opponents to 256 points in 11 games.
4. Isaiah Anderson, ATH, Hirschi (Wichita Falls)
A consensus three-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports, Anderson – a 6-1, 175 wide receiver/cornerback) originally committed to Texas Tech on Nov. 2, 2023 and held that commitment until Dec. 1, 2024 when he decommitted from the Red Raiders. Now back on the market, he still holds offers from Texas Tech and UTEP, though Oklahoma State has now entered the mix for the speedster.
ESPN 300 ranks Anderson No. 158 overall in Texas, No. 167 nationally at his position and No. 208 regionally.
5. Jamal Frilot, EDGE, Houston Dekaney
At 6-3, 234 Frilot’s unrelenting motor off the edge gives scouts a lot to like about his future projection on an FBS defense. He has good size but there’s still plenty of room to grow into his body, lending belief that his best football still lies ahead of him.
A multi-sport athlete who has also excelled in track and field at Dekaney, Frilot turned heads as a junior when, in 10 games, he turned in 54 tackles (9.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks and one interception.
For now, Frilot ponders his next step while holding offers from Arizona State, Nebraska, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tulane, UNLV and UTSA.
6. Jordan Clavelle, DL, Houston Heights
A three-star recruit by 247Sports, Clavelle (6-5, 225) is another top Texas talent being chased by Nebraska, though he also has offers from Baylor, Kansas, Marshall and Memphis, among others.
In 11 games as a junior in 2023, Clavelle racked up 43 tackles (17 for loss), with 11 sacks, four quarterback hurries, four pass deflections and forced two fumbles. That play, stacked on his large frame had colleges buzzing to take a look at the defensive end/linebacker.
After another solid senior campaign in which he helped guide the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record while holding opposing offenses to 174 points.
7. Seth McFarland, LB, Pine Tree (Longview)
The 6-2, 230-pound linebacker originally committed to Houston on June 16, 2024. It was learned on Nov. 20, 2024, McFarland had decommitted. Back on the open market, the coveted run-stopper continues mulling offers from Houston, along with Dartmouth, Houston Christian, Lamar and North Texas, among others.
He helped lead Pine Tree to a 10-2 record in Class 4A Division I this season. The Pirates defense held opponents to 197 points.
8. Jadyn Ramos, DL, Conroe
One of the most productive defensive linemen in the entire country, in only nine games this season, the 6-5, 240 defensive end wrecked shop with 15 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss (40 total tackles) in only nine games. He also forced four fumbles and recovered one.
That’s about as disruptive as a defensive end can get.
Now the three-star recruit is left to decide whether he’ll be taking that production to Kansas State, Kansas, Memphis, UTEP or Louisiana, who are all known to have submitted offers.
9. Kaleb Mitchell, WR, Dallas First Baptist Academy
When the football finds Mitchell’s hands, the chains move. In 35 career varsity games over three seasons, Mitchell averaged 19.9 yards per catch. This season he had 46 catches for 959 yards and eight touchdowns. But it was his junior season that sent him flying up prospect rankings. That season Mitchell hauled in 48 catches for 1,008 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games.
A three-star recruit rated the No. 225 player in the state by 247Sports, Mitchell (6-5, 180) is believed to be mulling offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Grambling State and New Mexico, among others.
10. Bobby Ross Jr., RB, Lubbock Estacado
Built like a linebacker at 6-4, 205, Ross is a big, pro-style back who uses his vision – and a mean stiff-arm – to his advantage. His career highlight tapes are full of would-be tacklers hitting the ground after eager attempts to bring him down were handily nullified.
This season he rushed for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns and finished his career at Estacado with 5,578 yards and 55 touchdowns. As a junior, he rushed for 1,564 yards – including a season-long of 89 yards – and 22 touchdowns.
A multi-sport athlete who also excels in basketball and track and field, Ross is considering offers from Texas Tech, North Texas, Rice, Texas State and UTSA, among others.