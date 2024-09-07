Quanell Farrakhan Jr., 4-star Colorado commit, snags 80-yard TD for nationally ranked North Shore
When Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.committed to the Colorado Buffaloes in July, the Buffaloes landed a four-star wideout known for home-run plays.
It hasn't taken long for the North Shore (Texas) star wide receiver/corner to back that reputation up.
Farrakhan Jr. hauled in an 80-yard touchdown reception in nationally ranked North Shore's 28-13 win over Crowley on Friday.
His score helped put North Shore up 28-7 with 6:50 left in the third quarter and pull away. Footage of the play has been shared around on Twitter/X.
Farrakhan played wide receiver, cornerback and return specialist for the Mustangs, sharing a defensive secondary with Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 corner.
The senior has fit right in at North Shore, his third school in four years. He shined at Grand Oaks (Texas) as a freshman, then posted two strong seasons at The Woodlands (Texas).
As a junior, he finished with 809 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games and earned UIL 6A District 13 pick.
Though its their first season as high school teammates, Farrakhan Jr. and North Shore QB Kaleb Bailey have known each other since playing youth sports together as "8 or 9-year-olds," Farrakhan recalled. "Quite a minute," in other words.
"I've been seeing what he can do since his freshman year. It's always good to have a quarterback who can get you the ball, Farrakhan Jr., told SBLive in July. "I feel like he's the truth and he'll be able to get me the ball, then I'll do my thing too."
Bailey's bomb to Farrakhan Jr., headlined a tumultous Week 2 for the quarterback. He threw five interceptions.
"I fit in very well," Farrakhan Jr. said about his first impression of the program. "They treated me just like family when I got there."
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx