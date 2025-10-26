Record-Breaking Performances Lead Wild Week in Texas HS Football
From record-breaking performances to statement wins, several Texas high school football stars delivered unforgettable nights in Week 9.
Running backs really had themselves a night. One player rushed for a whopping 526 yards and eight touchdowns, and no, it wasn't HD Davis - though Davis did rush 15 times for 220 yards and four TDs in Wolfe City's 62-23 win against Whitewright - or Houston Strake Jesuit's John Hebert, who rushed 19 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-28 win against Houston Alief Taylor.
Another back rushed for 495 yards and seven TDs while a third went for 319 yards, six touchdowns and picked off two passes on defense - all in victories.
Multiple quarterbacks also had massive performances and, in turn, so did some of their wide receivers.
Take a look at some of these dominant showings from Week 9.
Franklin’s Powers erupts for 526 yards, eight touchdowns
Franklin running back Ernie Powers etched his name into the record books Friday night with one of the most dominant rushing performances in Texas history.
Powers exploded for 526 yards and eight touchdowns on 34 carries in Franklin’s 70-54 win over Eastlake.
Eastlake must have known it was going to be a long night after Powers, fittingly named, powered through them on Franklin's first drive.
Only two plays into the game for Franklin's offense, Powers already had two carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. He'd surpassed 350 yards and scored five touchdowns by halftime with scoring runs of 23, 42, 15, 64 and 85 yards.
He has 49 rushing touchdowns this season.
Ash climbs all-time state lists
Mount Enterprise senior running back Kaegan Ash turned in another jaw-dropping night, rushing 34 times for 495 yards and seven touchdowns while adding five two-point conversions in an 82-60 win over Lovelady.
Ash, a three-star Texas Tech commit who entered the night averaging over 300 yards per game, moved into fifth all-time in Texas high school football history with 9,005 career rushing yards, passing Corpus Christi Calallen’s West Danaher, who rushed for 8,855 yards from 2006-2009. He now trails Seagraves’ Cory Kyle for fourth. Kyle rushed for 9,571 yards from 2012-2015.
Ash also climbed to second place all-time in career points with 974, behind only Aledo legend Jonathan Gray (1,232).
Bingham leads Kennedale to blowout win
Kennedale senior running back Riley Bingham did it all in a 48-21 win over Irving Ranchview.
Starring on both sides of the ball, Bingham used his shiftiness and speed to wreak havoc on Ranchview's defense. The 5-foot-6 star ran for 319 yards and six touchdowns on 32 carries, had 102 yards in kickoff returns, and finished with 421 all-purpose yards.
A menace on defense, the defensive back also contributed six solo tackles, including two tackles for loss, and picked off two passes as Kennedale improved to 5-3, 3-0.
Pflugerville Senior QB Racks Up 7 Touchdowns in Blowout
Cole Taylor used his arm and legs to help Pflugerville blowout Austin Crockett 63-7.
The 6-foot-3 three-star senior quarterback threw four touchdowns to junior wide receiver Breland Hill, who finished with six receptions for 182 yards. Taylor completed 15-of-23 attempts for 344 yards and six touchdowns and rushed seven times for 56 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.
He also threw a 44-yarder to Jaiden Jones and a 21-yard strike to Aidin Smart, both senior receivers.
The 5A Division II Panthers improved to 6-2, 4-3 with the win.
Teten shines as Dublin earns first win
Dublin senior quarterback Alex Teten led his team to its first victory of the season with a near-perfect night through the air.
Teten completed 19 of 24 passes for 371 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in a 57-7 win over Eastland.
Teten had a reliable connection with senior receiver Kyson Gilman, as the two connected on four touchdown strikes. Gilman finished with eight catches for 139 yards.
Like Gilman, half of his completions to sophomore wideout Hudson Joslin also went for TDs. Joslin had four receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Cooper keeps Sulphur Springs rolling
Sulphur Springs senior quarterback Mason Cooper stayed hot as the Wildcats improved to 7-1 with a 65-7 road win over Nevada Community.
Cooper completed 15 of 16 passes for 294 yards and six touchdowns, in perhaps the most efficient performance of any Class 4A Division I performer this week.
He threw a pair of touchdown strikes to junior Quin Harris and spread his other passing scores to seniors Ben Lovelady and Jamarion Jeffrey and sophomores Deacon Carpenter and Jaxon Virgel.
Cooper averaged 19.6 yards per completion along with a 93.8 completion percentage.