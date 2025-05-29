Riesel vs. Ganado: UIL 2A Division 1 softball championship; preview, live scoring, updates
As it goes in state championship games - a pair of red-hot teams on double-digit win streaks will square off Thursday at Red & Charline McCombs Field, as Riesel and Ganado are set to meet in the UIL Class 2A Division I state softball championship.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Riesel (29-4-1) hasn’t lost since March 7 and enters the title game on a 21-game winning streak. The Lady Indians are 10-0 in the playoffs and have shut out four of those opponents, including a dominant sweep over Clarendon in the semifinals (13-1, 12-2). Senior pitcher-outfielder Kyleigh Benton leads the way with a .495 average and a 26-3 record in the circle. Fellow senior Landri Pick is hitting .446, while junior Sveva Mariotti (.495) has contributed both at the plate and as a secondary arm (3-1 record).
Ganado (32-5-1) is also unbeaten in the postseason at 10-0 and riding a 19-game win streak since a March 21 loss to Shiner. The Maidens responded to that loss by outscoring their next three opponents 46-0 and haven’t slowed down since.
Sophomore catcher Kalyn Benavides is batting .538, while senior infielder Madi Weempe is at .537. In the circle, sophomore Saylor Bures has carried the load with a 29-5 record, supported by junior Kyla Sancik (3-0).
Ganado has allowed just nine runs across 10 playoff games, with double-digit scoring in six of those contests. That includes a 19-2 rout of Corrigan-Camden in the state semifinals. Riesel has scored 10 runs or more in seven playoff games.
In short, no lead is safe with either of these teams at the plate.
