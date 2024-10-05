Ruston vs. Stephenville: Live score, updates of Texas-Louisiana high school football tilt (10/5/2024)
Stephenville takes on Ruston in a nuetral site showdown between a Texas high school football power and the top-ranked team in Louisiana on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Central time at Longview's Lobo Stadium in East Texas.
PREGAME: RUSTON VS. STEPHENVILLE
PREGAME READING
About Stephenville (5-0):
The Yellowjackets are 5-0 and coming off of a 38-28 win over La Vega in Week 5. Through five games, QB Ryan Gafford has been near-perfect. The senior has thrown for 1,155 yards, 15 TDs and no interceptions. on a 75.5 percent completion rate. Texas Tech 4-star wide receiver commit Tristian Gentry has 35 catches for 634 yards and eight TDs after a 1,100-yard sophomore and 1,500-yard junior seasons.
Stephenville is the No. 22 ranked team in Texas across all classifications.
About Ruston (4-0):
Joshua Brantley, a dual-threat QB and Tulane commit, leads the way, along with running backs Jordan Hayes and Dylone Brooks.
The Bearcats are on a three-week Texas high school football tune-up after beating Longview 21-10 and Midland Legacy 38-6.
