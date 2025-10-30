San Antonio Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 30, Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Tivy vs Alamo Heights battling it out on Friday.
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 30. There are also games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Smithson Valley vs MacArthur. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Smithson Valley (7-1) vs MacArthur (0-8), 7:00 PM
Southwest (7-1) vs Jay (7-0), 7:00 PM
Burbank (2-6) vs Edison (0-9), 7:00 PM
McCollum (2-4) vs Boerne (7-1), 7:00 PM
Marshall (0-4) vs Holmes (1-7), 7:00 PM
Churchill (1-7) vs Johnson (6-0), 7:00 PM
Southside (5-3) vs Winn (2-6), 7:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, October 31. There are multiple games that feature ranked teams, highlighted by Tivy vs Alamo Heights. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Menard (7-0) vs Rocksprings (2-3), 6:30 PM
Junction (8-0) vs La Pryor (2-5), 7:00 PM
Center Point (2-5) vs Brackett (4-4), 7:00 PM
Shiner (8-0) vs Louise (2-6), 7:00 PM
Falls City (4-4) vs Yorktown (7-1), 7:00 PM
Charlotte (2-5) vs Pettus (0-8), 7:00 PM
Karnes City (5-3) vs Nixon-Smiley (5-3), 7:00 PM
Young Men's Leadership Academy (0-4) vs Poth (7-1), 7:00 PM
Stockdale (6-2) vs Natalia (4-4), 7:00 PM
Dilley (4-4) vs Cotulla (4-4), 7:00 PM
Comfort (5-3) vs Lexington (6-1-1), 7:00 PM
Llano (7-1) vs Marion (4-2), 7:00 PM
Luling (1-6) vs Ingram Moore (4-4), 7:00 PM
Jourdanton (5-3) vs Hondo (7-1), 7:00 PM
Yoakum (6-2) vs Hitchcock (6-3), 7:00 PM
Florence (0-8) vs Randolph (2-5), 7:00 PM
Crystal City (8-1) vs Lytle (4-4), 7:00 PM
Columbus (6-2) vs Hallettsville (3-5), 7:00 PM
Poteet (2-6) vs Cole (2-6), 7:00 PM
Goliad (6-2) vs Aransas Pass (1-7), 7:00 PM
Uvalde (2-6) vs Pleasanton (4-4), 7:00 PM
Somerset (5-2) vs John F. Kennedy (1-6), 7:00 PM
La Vernia (7-1) vs Floresville (3-5), 7:00 PM
Canyon Lake (6-2) vs Davenport (9-0), 7:00 PM
Cuero (7-1) vs Ingleside (2-7), 7:00 PM
Carrizo Springs (3-5) vs Pearsall (2-7), 7:00 PM
San Antonio Memorial (1-7) vs Bandera (8-0), 7:00 PM
Seguin (4-4) vs New Braunfels (6-2), 7:00 PM
Highlands (1-7) vs Sam Houston (4-8), 7:00 PM
Wagner (3-6) vs Boerne-Champion (5-3), 7:00 PM
Jefferson (2-5) vs Brackenridge (2-7), 7:00 PM
Veterans Memorial (2-6) vs Harlandale (2-6), 7:00 PM
Tivy (6-2) vs Alamo Heights (8-1), 7:00 PM
Del Rio (0-8) vs Medina Valley (7-2), 7:00 PM
Canyon (5-4) vs Steele (7-1), 7:00 PM
United South (1-6) vs Eagle Pass (4-2), 7:00 PM
Clark (6-1) vs Reagan (4-4), 7:00 PM
St. Pius X (0-0) vs Central Catholic (3-4), 7:00 PM
Prairie Lea (1-4) vs Runge (4-1), 7:30 PM
Schulenburg (3-4) vs Danbury (3-5), 7:30 PM
Lago Vista (4-4) vs Navarro (3-6), 7:30 PM
Gonzales (4-3) vs Salado (5-3), 7:30 PM
South San Antonio (3-5) vs Southwest Legacy (6-2), 7:30 PM
Highlands (1-7) vs Houston (5-4), 7:30 PM
Brandeis (4-2) vs Roosevelt (2-4), 7:30 PM
Johnson (2-5) vs Judson (3-5), 7:30 PM
Harlan (7-0) vs Warren (4-2), 7:30 PM
Clemens (3-6) vs East Central (2-6), 7:30 PM
Brennan (7-1) vs Taft (2-4), 7:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Saturday, November 1. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Madison (1-6) vs Lee (2-5), 2:00 PM
O'Connor (4-4) vs Stevens (1-6), 2:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.